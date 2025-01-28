BMW is expanding the 2 Series Gran Coupe lineup in March 2025 with two new powertrain options aimed at offering more variety to customers. The new models will be built at BMW’s Leipzig plant in Germany, alongside the new 1 Series hatchback, and existing Gran Coupe models, like the M235.

BMW 216 Gran Coupé: A New Entry-Level Option

The BMW 216 Gran Coupe is the new entry-level model and comes powered by a 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine. It produces 122 horsepower and 230 Nm of torque (170 lb-ft), paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that drives the front wheels. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.9 seconds. It has a fuel economy rating of 6.4 liters per 100 km (combined WLTP) and CO2 emissions of 145 g/km (CO2 class E).

BMW 223 Gran Coupé: New xDrive Option

The BMW 223 xDrive Gran Coupe adds an all-wheel-drive option to the range. It features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, producing a combined 218 horsepower. The system provides quick response and better efficiency, with a 0–100 km/h time of 6.4 seconds. This model’s fuel consumption is 6.4–6.3 liters per 100 km (combined WLTP), and it emits 144 g/km of CO2 (CO2 class E).

Both new models can now be equipped with BMW’s Iconic Glow kidney grille, as we’ve seen on other BMWs as well. This feature is part of the optional Innovation package and is also available for the BMW 1 Series hatchback. Production begins in March 2025.

These two new models will be available in Europe and other markets but are not planned for the U.S. market. In the U.S., BMW will continue to offer the 228 xDrive Gran Coupé and the M235 xDrive Gran Coupe, which are more performance-focused.