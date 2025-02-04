Car manufacturers competing in the luxury segment always try to one-up rivals with new features to lure in more buyers. Rolls-Royce has always been at the very top of the echelon, striving to deliver a level of luxury that other brands can only aspire to. But the Goodwood-based automaker is fashionably late in providing in-car scents.

Better late than never, the Rolls-Royce Scent is here to make the cabin of your opulent RR smell even nicer. It debuts in the Phantom flagship sedan, which gains a bespoke fragrance-releasing system. The hardware has been developed to provide a long-lasting effect by diffusing the scent delicately rather than overwhelming the driver and passenger.

Cedarwood is used for its calming effect, while Rosewood provides a “dry, slightly sweet note.” Amyris oozes “woody, smoky undertones,” and Iris delivers a floral theme. All four have been meticulously combined to create a special aroma suitable for a Rolls-Royce interior. The perfume’s scent was finalized after more than 30 iterations, and the end result came after testing it in extreme temperatures and humidity.

We won’t be surprised if the Rolls-Royce Scent trickles down to more affordable models. We’re talking about the Ghost, Cullinan, Spectre, and that new EV coming later in 2025. After all, the BMW Ambient Air Package with cartridges mounted in the glovebox has been around for years. Of course, this new scent is touted as more sophisticated than the perfumes tailored to BMWs.

The ultra-luxury British brand doesn’t say how much the Rolls-Royce Scent costs. Pricing isn’t really a concern, considering the average buyer in the United States spent half a million dollars on a new car last year. Even the entry-level Ghost costs about $400,000 before options, while heavily customized Phantom models can reach seven figures with ease. Outside of the regular model lineup, the special one-offs can cost way more. Some of you will recall that the Boat Tail was reportedly sold for an eye-watering $28 million.

Source: Rolls-Royce