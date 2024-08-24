The Rolls-Royce Phantom Scintilla is a remarkable ode to the Spirit of Ecstasy, embodying more than just a luxury vehicle—it’s a tribute to Rolls-Royce’s legacy and a true work of art. This hyper-exclusive collection, limited to just ten units, celebrates the brand’s 120th anniversary. The Scintilla draws deep inspiration from the famous Greek statue, the Winged Victory of Samothrace, and reinterprets it with exquisite craftsmanship. In this video, we take a closer look at this unique Phantom.

The exterior of the Phantom Scintilla features a two-tone Andalusian White and Thracian Blue finish, symbolizing the Mediterranean waters that inspired the original Spirit of Ecstasy. Rolls-Royce has pushed boundaries with new materials, introducing a ceramic finish on the Spirit of Ecstasy mascot, which emulates the translucence of fine marble.

Inside, the Scintilla is a masterpiece of embroidery and artistic expression. Rolls-Royce describes the interior as “painting with thread,” with over 633,000 stitches creating intricate patterns on the doors and seats. This embroidery uses a blend of colors, including blue-grey and pastel yellow, with illuminated perforations that sparkle by night, enhancing the sense of motion and fluidity throughout the cabin. The centerpiece of the interior is a bespoke artwork, “Celestial Pulse,” crafted from solid aluminum ribbons, polished to reflect light and mimic the movement of the Spirit of Ecstasy.

Every detail has been meticulously designed, from the Starlight Headliner with 1,500 fiber-optic stars to the bespoke picnic tables that took over 190 hours to complete. Even though Rolls-Royce hasn’t officially disclosed the price, each Phantom Scintilla is estimated to cost around $2.6 million, making it one of the most valuable Phantoms ever delivered in North America. Each of these ten masterpieces was sold through Rolls-Royce’s exclusive Private Office, with every unit already spoken for, further emphasizing the rarity and allure of this extraordinary creation.