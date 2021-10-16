The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is now labeled as the most expensive new vehicle ever made. In this modern era of automotive homogeneity, the Boat Tail is about as coachbuilt as you can get, as it was a clean-sheat design from the chassis up, for only three clients. Each of those clients also had their car uniquely customized, so no two Boat Tails are exactly alike. Needless to say, it was the star of the show at the 2021 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The alleged price is $28 million dollars and the owners’ names are still not publicly available.

The beautiful Boat Tail was unveiled at Villa d’Este by Alex Innes, Head of Coachbuild at Rolls-Royce. In the video below, the UK-based designer goes over the design process in the coach building division and showcases some of the most interesting elements of the Boat Tail.

Slim headlights, upright grille, sweeping rear end and stunning blue paint make it look like nothing else on the road. Surprisingly, it looks very different to even Rolls’ other cars. The interior is also fabulous, with a paint-matching blue interior and gorgeously trimmed wood throughout the entire cabin. It even has a breathtaking wood rear deck, like a yacht’s (the Boat Tail was inspired by J-Class yachts), which unfolds to feature a dining set and a champagne set. There’s even a parasol that pops out from the back.

Needless to say, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is pure art on four wheels and will go down in history as one of the most interesting cars ever made. Now if only Rolls would tells us who the owners are….