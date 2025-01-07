Although demand for EVs isn’t growing as fast as it used to, Rolls-Royce is still determined to go fully electric in the coming years. The plan is to build the last car with the venerable twin-turbo, 6.75-liter V12 engine around the decade’s end. It has already launched the Spectre as its first zero-emission model to indirectly replace the gas-powered Wraith. Later this year, the second EV from Goodwood will break cover.

The ultra-luxury brand part of the BMW Group doesn’t go into details about its new EV. We only know Rolls-Royce’s “next electric motor car” will be built in the UK. The ultra-luxury automaker is investing over $370 million to prepare its factory for an all-electric future. Some funds will also go to creating more manufacturing space for building Bespoke and Coachbuild projects.

We can only speculate since Rolls-Royce remains tight-lipped about the model’s identity. According to a report published by Automotive News last September, the new electric model could be an SUV. It’s rumored to be smaller than the Cullinan but still part of the fullsize segment. We’ll remind you the conventionally powered SUV is 210.3 inches (5341 millimeters) long. Perhaps the new EV will be bigger than the BMW iX but smaller than the X7.

Whatever the case, logic tells us it’ll be underpinned by the familiar Architecture of Luxury platform. This platform is exclusive to Rolls-Royce and has been used for all current V12 models and the Spectre. According to Automotive News, the latter will supposedly get a facelift in 2027. The third EV is allegedly coming in 2028 to replace the flagship Phantom, but nothing is official at this point.

Rolls-Royce has evolved tremendously in the last couple of decades under BMW’s corporate umbrella. In early 2003, the company had only 300 employees and made only one car per day. In 2025, it employs more than 2,500 workers and assembles approximately 25 vehicles daily.