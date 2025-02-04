The 2025 BMW M2 has arrived, and while it’s a subtle facelift by BMW standards, it’s sharper and more exciting than ever. Most of that excitement comes from the addition of new colors. Even though the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico hasn’t implemented a full BMW Individual color program, the G87 M2 now comes in some striking shades: Voodoo Blue, Twilight Purple, Grigio Telesto, and Java Green.

It’s the latter that paints this particular M2, which we just took for a spin in California. Along with the new color palette, the 2025 model year G87 M2 gets a welcome power boost—now pushing 473 horsepower, an increase of 20 over last year. And yes, the six-speed manual is still available. The eight-speed ZF automatic remains an excellent option, and after driving both, we actually preferred the auto. While torque remains the same in the manual, automatic models get a bump to 443 lb-ft, likely making them noticeably quicker. BMW claims a 4.1-second 0-60 time, but we suspect they’re being conservative.

Subtle Changes Inside As Well

Inside, there aren’t any major changes, but a few fresh details keep things interesting. The side bolsters of the seats can now be finished in red, and the new flat-bottom steering wheel—complete with a red 12 o’clock marker—comes standard. The M2 rides on Style 930M wheels in Jet Black as standard, but for 2025, you can also opt for a two-tone finish or a new bright silver option.

Technology sees a small but meaningful upgrade with BMW’s latest iDrive 8.5 software, which powers the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch center display. The updated system improves usability with QuickSelect and redesigned AC controls (still digital, for better or worse).

Pricing for the 2025 BMW M2 starts at $64,900, a $1,700 increase over last year. Destination and handling fees have also gone up by $180, now totaling $1,175. The good news? Both transmissions remain no-cost options, so whether you choose the manual or automatic, the final price comes to $66,075 including fees.

Here’s a video review of this stunning Java Green example: