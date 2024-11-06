The 2025 BMW M2 Facelift is starting to arrive at dealerships around the world and for the first time, we get to see the sportscar in some new BMW Individual colors. Courtesy of @andrew.barker.bmw and Dick Lovett BMW, we get to see the G87 M2 LCI in Voodoo Blue. In our opinion, this is one of the best colors for the M2, alongside green and purple. Earlier this year, the 2025 M2’s color palette has expanded to include Portimao Blue, Vegas Red, Sao Paulo Yellow, and Skyscraper Grey, and four new Individual colors: Java Green, Voodoo Blue, Twilight Purple, and Grigio Telesto. For those who prefer a subtler look, the popular matte finishes, Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue, remain available.

A Small Facelift

Despite being labeled as a Life Cycle Impulse, the 2025 BMW M2 retains its existing design. However, there’s a new silver finish option for the familiar 930 M wheels, offered alongside the two-tone look shown here and the usual all-black finish. Minor updates can be found at the rear, where black exhaust tips are now standard. Additionally, the model’s black name lettering at the front and rear now features a silver outline.

Inside, drivers will appreciate the new flat-bottomed steering wheel, which comes with a red 12 o’clock marker and updated spokes. For those seeking an even sportier feel, an Alcantara-wrapped version of the steering wheel is available, complete with heating as an option.

More Power

The 2025 BMW M2 may resemble its predecessor in appearance, but it packs a stronger punch under the hood. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine now produces 473 horsepower—a 20-hp boost over the previous model. Drivers choosing the six-speed manual gearbox will enjoy 406 lb-ft of torque, while those selecting the eight-speed automatic benefit from an increased 443 lb-ft, adding even more intensity to the driving experience. The automatic-equipped M2 sprints from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds, while the manual variant does the same in 4.1 seconds, shaving a tenth of a second off the old model’s time. Top speeds remain capped at 155 mph, or 177 mph with the optional M Driver’s Package.

Any other Individual colors in the future?

Of course, M2 enthusiasts are still pushing for a broader color selection. On a recent visit to BMW’s San Luis Potosí factory in Mexico, we asked Harald Gottsche, President & CEO of BMW Group Plant San Luis Potosí, why the lineup doesn’t include more colors. “We are very happy to offer a wide variety of color options for our M2 fans: 3 uni colors, 7 metallic colors (2 of them in frozen finish) and additionally 4 individual colors,” Gottsche told us. “The individual colors are fully integrated in the series process at our plant and our supplier for bumpers. The logistical process of the paints at our supplier currently limits the number of individual colors.” While BMW may consider expanding the color range in the future, no new additions have been announced yet.