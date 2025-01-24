If you’re a firm believer that only Rolls-Royce models are worthy of a two-tone paint job, you’re not going to like this 7 Series. The owner of a fully electric luxury sedan picked up his shiny new i7 straight from Munich. How? By opting for the BMW Welt delivery. The zero-emission luxobarge has a striking finish by featuring an Individual Borusan Turkish Blue paint (P9E) with Sapphire Black (475).

Although a rare and relatively new color, we’ve seen Borusan Turkish Blue on other BMWs. In November 2024, the second-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe flaunted this look for the M235 range topper. A couple of months before, there was an M3 Touring with the same eye-catching finish. However, the difference here is that the 7 Series only uses the Individual hue for the lower half of its stately body. The upper section is black, as is the coachline between the two sections, reminiscent of a Rolls-Royce.

If you’re wondering about the origins of this paint, Borusan Turkish Blue is the signature color of the M4 GT4 race cars from the Turkish racing team Borusan Otomotiv Motorsport. The attractive finish was a joint effort between Borusan Otomotiv Motorsport and BMW Individual. It’s available for over 20 M models but also this i7 with the M Sport Package. In addition, the Turkish racing team recently picked up a pair of M4 GT4 Evo models from the BMW Welt with the same look.

The G70 is the first 7er to combine two colors straight from the configurator. However, back in 2000, the one-off L7 by Karl Lagerfeld from the E38 generation had a special finish as well, mixing Chestnut Brown Metallic with Gold Orange Metallic. More recently, a special edition M760i (G12) for China from 2021 featured a Cashmere Silver metallic/Aventurine Red metallic paintwork.

As you can imagine, a two-tone finish commands a hefty premium since a more elaborate paint process is necessary. It’ll set you back €12,000 in Germany and a slightly more reasonable $12,000 in the United States.

Source: BMW Welt / Instagram