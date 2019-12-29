The one-off BMW X7 pickup truck is now displayed at the BMW Welt

What do you do when you get bored in your daily job? You come up with crazy projects that might never see the light of day. Or will they? That’s exactly what the BMW engineers in Munich did this Summer. Out of nowhere, BMW has put out a one-off concept model which was dubbed the BMW X7 pickup-truck. The very same project is now displayed at the BMW Welt in Munich.

It was July 2019 when BMW showed us what a future BMW pickup truck could look like, using the large platform of the X7 SUV. The unique conversion was put together by BMW Group vocational trainees in cooperation with the Concept Vehicle Construction and Model Technology divisions at the BMW Munich plant.

Twelve trainees from the occupational sectors body and vehicle mechanics (m/f/x), vehicle mechatronics (m/f/x) and technical model construction (m/f/x) turned a concept into a fully functional, road-legal automobile in show car quality.

The BMW X7 Pick-up offers a generous loading area. The length of the loading space varies from 140 cm (closed) to 200 cm (open). By using CFRP on roof components, rear doors and the rear lid, it was possible to further reduce weight by 200 kg vs. the production model, despite a 10 cm longer body.

A handcrafted loading area boasting a sophisticated fine-polished wood finish, a height-adjustable two-level air suspension and numerous high-class equipment details make this BMW X7 Pick-up an ideal companion for the diverse day-to-day uses and more. A BMW F 850 GS – a powerful motorcycle from the adventure segment – on the loading area completes the conversion.

There is also a unique combination of honey-colored teakwood and the BMW Individual color Tanzanite Blue metallic.

Whether BMW will ever make a pickup truck, it remains to be seen. For now, there is no such project in works, but considering that even Tesla is planning one, we don’t know what the future might hold for us.