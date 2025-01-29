BMW implements lineup updates a few times a year, usually when the seasons change. This spring, some plug-in hybrids will receive better charging power, while the X3 will gain a six-cylinder diesel. The i5 sedan and wagon also have more range. Moreover, the 2 Series Gran Coupe receives two additional engines. The bigger SUVs now come with a richer list of standard equipment. Going forward, the X5 and X6 sold in Europe will include adaptive matrix LED headlights.

The even larger three-row X7 will have Parking Assistant Professional without having to tick any boxes on the options list. Upgrading to the M Performance version for the X5, X6, and X7 will also bring the M Sport package Pro. Additionally, the hot M60i models benefit from a Harman Kardon surround sound system and sun protection glazing as standard equipment.

These are likely among the last updates for the luxury SUV trio, considering the next-gen models are coming. The new X5 G65 should lead the way in the second half of 2026, followed about a year later by the X7 G67. The X6 G66 won’t enter production until the first months of 2028. For the first time, BMW will sell the X5 and X7 as purely electric models. The X6 will skip electrification once again, as not even a plug-in hybrid is planned.

Today’s X5 and X6 are similar, save for the latter’s swoopy roofline, but the X7 has a different face with split headlights. BMW will unify the design of the next-generation models by embracing the Neue Klasse theme. Before that happens, the smaller iX3, coming late this year, will usher in this fresh design language. As recently announced by the company’s design boss, the ICE and EV versions will look nearly the same.

This should be even truer for these three SUVs since the gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and electric versions will all use the CLAR platform. In the case of the X5, it’s widely believed that BMW’s first series production hydrogen car, coming in 2028, will be based on the G65, with help from Toyota’s fuel cell know-how.

Source: BMW