BMW has officially announced the long-awaited addition of a six-cylinder diesel engine to its lineup, set to debut in the new G45 BMW X3. family. Launching in May 2025, the BMW X3 40d xDrive will feature the B57 3.0-liter six-cylinder in-line diesel engine from BMW’s latest generation of powertrains. The news, however, comes with a twist: while this power-packed diesel variant will be available in most global markets, it will not make its way to the United States.

The 3.0-liter inline-six diesel engine, coupled with BMW’s 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, produces an impressive 303 hp and a staggering 670 Nm (495 lb-ft) of peak torque. The engine’s electric motor is integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic transmission, enhancing both responsiveness and efficiency. With this powertrain, the 2025 BMW X3 40d xDrive can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds and achieve a top speed of 245 km/h (152 mph). Of course, efficiency is one of the main reasons to drive a diesel and this X3 40d xDrive maintains a respectable combined fuel consumption of 6.7 liters per 100 km (WLTP).

The new 2025 BMW X3 40d xDrive is produced at the BMW Group Plant Rosslyn in South Africa, alongside the X3 30e plug-in hybrid. It’s unclear whether any diesels will ever be produced at the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina.

If a six-cylinder diesel might be too rich for your taste, BMW Germany also sells an entry-level 2.0 liter four-cylinder X3 variant. The 2025 X3 20d xDrive produces 197 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. This engine, from BMW’s latest modular engine family, is also paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

There is no pricing announcement yet on the X3 40d xDrive, but to put things in context, the X3 20d xDrive starts at 60,400 euros in Germany, so expect this six-cylinder to get close to the 70,000 euros mark, if not higher.