No other BMW branch does special editions better than South Korea. Every month, it releases several limited-run cars available to order only online. March is no exception, with four vehicles catering to various tastes: the M2, 420i Convertible, X4, and the 7 Series. We’ll start with the latter in its fully electric i7 xDrive60 guise.

BMW South Korea spiced things up with a two-tone paint. However, the color selection is rather unusual: Individual Peridot Green with Oxide Gray. Coincidentally, the green shade was applied to last month’s special 7 Series, a 750e. The stately EV seen here features chrome exterior accents and rides on 21-inch Individual wheels.

BMW is making only seven units of this 7 Series flavor, and all cars get Individual Merino leather in Smoke White. To sweeten the pot, the large EV gets fancy crystal switchgear, a panoramic sunroof, and a 31.3-inch Theatre Screen. The list of goodies also includes automatic doors, and a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system. Prepare to fork out 237.6 million won ($164,300).

Next is the X4 xDrive20i M Sport Pro Tanzanite Blue Edition, possibly one of the last iterations of the “G02.” Production of the crossover-coupe mashup will end by the middle of the year, but not before South Korea gets 20 examples of this variant. The swoopy SUV comes in Tanzanite Blue with the M Sport Package and an adaptive suspension. It’s also one of the last BMWs with laser headlights since the company is gradually moving to matrix LEDs. Price? 85.3 million won ($59,000).

Look no further than the 420i Convertible M Sport Barcelona Blue Edition for open-top thrills. It gets an anthracite fabric roof, satin aluminum accents, and wood trim inside. BMW South Korea is selling these cars with the crystal gearshift lever and iDrive controller, along with Oyster leather upholstery. Availability is limited to 20 examples, each costing 78.9 million won ($54,500).

The most exciting car of the group is undoubtedly the M2. This “G87” comes in Frozen Portimao Blue and the M Shadowline headlights for a darker look. BMW South Korea sells the rear-wheel-drive coupe only with an automatic transmission. BMW caps production to just 30 units at 94.2 million won ($65,100) a piece.

Source: BMW South Korea