It’s been a busy year for the BMW M4 since both the street-legal model and the race car have been updated. 2024 brought us a Life Cycle Impulse for the G82, which also gained a hotter Competition Sport limited-run special edition. On the motorsport side, the GT3 went through a facelift, and so did this – the GT4. Both track-only machines have gained the EVO suffix for 2025.

When we talk about cars delivered at the BMW Welt, most of them have a license plate. However, that’s not the case here. A pair of M4 GT4 EVOs was recently picked up by Borusan Otomotiv Motorsport, a Turkish racing team. As you can imagine, the race cars were painted in Borusan Turkish Blue. It’s a special color created by the Individual team in collaboration with the motorsport team. A third car is noticeable, a regular M4 in a matching color.

Borusan Turkish Blue is a rare Individual color, although we’ve seen it on other BMWs in recent months. Examples that spring to mind include the M235 Gran Coupe and M3 Touring. According to the luxury automaker, this paint is available for over 40 cars, half of which are M Performance and M models. You can have it on cars as small as the M135 and as big as the i7 M70.

Visit the BMW Individual Visualizer website to find out which cars can be ordered in this color. The paint job carries the “P9E” codename.

The M4 GT4 EVO costs €219,900 net, much less than the GT3 EVO (€578,000). Racing teams that already have the GT4 can upgrade to the EVO specification for €16,000. Changes include stronger front flicks and rear wheel bearings. A button mounted on the steering wheel temporarily turns off traction control. BMW claims reliability and drivability have been improved. Needless to say, new headlights and taillights align the race car with the road-going M4 LCI.

Source: BMW Welt / Instagram, BMW Turkey / Instagram