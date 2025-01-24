From the diminutive 1 Series to the gargantuan X7, nearly all BMW models are available with xDrive. Only a couple of exceptions spring to mind: the Z4 and the iX3. However, the sporty roadster is on its deathbed, while the electric crossover will get a new generation with all-wheel drive. Oh, and the i3 sedan, available only in China, is exclusively sold with RWD. But it won’t be long before the entire BMW portfolio has xDrive.

To celebrate its vast portfolio of models that send power to both axles, BMW organized an xDrive event in the Czech Republic this week. Returning after a two-year hiatus, the Renocar Winter xDrive event took place between January 22 and 24. The automaker’s local branch brought no fewer than 11 cars. Some had gasoline or diesel engines, while others were plug-in hybrids, including the 530e and the new X3 30e xDrive (G45).

Attendees tested these xDrive models near Pec pod Sněžkou, a town in Trutnov District in the Hradec Králové region. There were plenty of SUVs to choose from beyond the new X3. The X1, X5, X6, and the X7 were included in the program. As for the mighty M5, it was only on static display, so participants couldn’t test the capabilities of its electrified xDrive setup. The G90 combines a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 with an electric motor built into the eight-speed automatic transmission.

Unlike any other xDrive model currently on sale, the M5 has a pure rear-wheel-drive mode. This mode sends the full 717 hp from the combustion engine and electric motor to the rear axle. To activate it, the owner must first disable the dynamic stability control system. The previous-generation M5 (F90) also had a dedicated RWD mode, but it had far less power. Even in its most potent guise, the M5 CS, it maxed out at “just” 626 hp.

With the proliferation of EVs fueled by the Neue Klasse platform’s arrival, it will be easier for BMW to engineer cars with front-, rear-, and all-wheel drive. A dedicated off-roader to take on the Mercedes G-Class would be the cherry on top, and it might just happen. Jochen Goller, BMW Board Member Brand, Sales and Marketing, told Bimmer Today that the company is actively looking at this growing niche. If it doesn’t get the green light, the next best thing is the Ineos Grenadier with its B58 and B57 engines.

Source: BMW Czech Republic