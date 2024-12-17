The new M5 isn’t the most powerful car BMW has ever made, but it’s not far behind the XM Label. It uses a variation of the same plug-in hybrid based around the “S68” engine. With the electric motor and twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 combined, you get 717 hp and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) at the crank. However, in typical M fashion, the powertrain appears to be deliberately underrated.

Kies Motorsports had the opportunity to strap a G90 onto a dyno and find out how much power it really makes. This Alpine White M5 has been through the break-in period, so it should be able to unleash its full force. It made 676.44 hp in the first run and an even higher 678.76 hp during the subsequent test. It’s important to point out that these numbers refer to horsepower available at the wheels. Factor in the 10-15% drivetrain loss, the new M5 is substantially more powerful than what it says in the technical specifications sheet.

As for torque, the dyno test showed 721.23 pound-feet (977.85 Newton-meters) in the first run. Once again, the numbers were even higher in the second test, at 723.30 lb-ft (980.6 Nm). That’s almost as much as the torque listed by BMW at the crank, which is how basically all automakers do it.

This isn’t the first dyno test with the seventh-generation M5. About a month ago, IND Distribution took a G90 to Performance Eurowerks and got even higher numbers. Indeed, the super sedan was able to push out 696.13 hp and 729.59 lb-ft (989.19 Nm). In both instances, the car was completely stock. However, tuners are already starting to announce upgrades for Munchen’s family rocket.

BMW could upgrade the M5 later in its life cycle, presumably through a Competition Sport version. If a CS is planned, the car might also lose some weight, but nothing extreme, considering the M3 CS only shaved off about 20 kilograms (44 pounds). Given the M5’s worryingly high curb weight, that wouldn’t make much of a difference.

Source: Kies Motorsports / YouTube