The BMW M5 CS, once the M brand’s most powerful production sedan, has officially been added to the roster of Forza Horizon 5. Known for its unmatched performance and lightweight engineering, the M5 CS is a welcome addition to the game’s expansive car collection. Especially since the F90 M5 CS has been a fan favorite for years.

Under the hood, the M5 CS boasts a 4.4-liter V8 engine producing 627 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. This powerhouse sedan rockets from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 190 mph. Carbon fiber-reinforced plastic components and weight-saving measures make the M5 CS approximately 230 pounds lighter than the M5 Competition, enhancing its handling and agility on any terrain.

Forza Horizon 5, set in the vibrant open world of Mexico, is known for offering players a diverse lineup of vehicles and stunning visuals. The addition of the M5 CS allows players to experience one of BMW’s finest performance cars in various racing and exploration scenarios. The game’s advanced physics and detailed car modeling ensure that the M5 CS performs as close to real life as possible.

This isn’t the first time BMW has made a splash in the Forza series. Previous games have included iconic models like the BMW M3 Competition and the BMW M4 Competition, and, of course, the G87 M2 as well. The addition of the M5 CS continues this tradition, providing players with another exciting option to test their driving skills.

Fans of Forza Horizon 5 can look forward to pushing the limits of the M5 CS across the game’s dynamic environments, from winding mountain roads to high-speed highways. For BMW enthusiasts, it’s another chance to appreciate the brand’s engineering excellence in a virtual setting.