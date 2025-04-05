We strongly believe that ALPINA has a bright future underneath the BMW Group’s corporate umbrella. Before the new era starts in 2026, the niche luxury automaker is looking back at one of its greatest hits. The fabulous B10 Bi-Turbo based on the 5 Series E34 stars in a new video. This isn’t just any B10, but the final car ever made. Only 507 units were produced, and ALPINA decided to keep the last one all to itself.

Although it’s been about 31 years since this car was completed, it still looks like it just rolled off the assembly line. A veritable time capsule, the B10 Bi-Turbo could reach 181 mph (291 km/h), making it the fastest production sedan at the time. The Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima holds the current record, with a maximum speed of 207.5 mph (334 km/h). But hitting 181 mph back in the early 1990s was no easy feat. ALPINA made even faster sedans, as the B5 GT, B7, and B8 GT topped out at 205 mph (330 km/h).

When the B10 Bi-Turbo came out in 1989, it had a starting price nearly double the E34 M5’s. Despite costing an exorbitant 146,800 DM, it became the brand’s best-selling model up to that point. This particular example is part of the last batch of 50 cars produced. These had a wider grille, updated side mirror caps, and a different rear spoiler. Inside, ALPINA fitted the cars with leather upholstery instead of cloth and installed blue instrument cluster dials.

Some $3.2 million was invested to transform the BMW 535i into the B10 Bi-Turbo by massively upgrading the M30 engine. The 3.4-liter inline-six received two water-cooled Garrett turbochargers, raising output to 360 hp and 384 lb-ft (520 Nm). The revised engine was paired with a bespoke Getrag five-speed manual and a limited-slip differential.

The sports sedan took 5.6 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill and hit 124 mph (200 km/h) in about 19 seconds. ALPINA fitted bigger brake discs behind those timeless 17-inch wheels to stop efficiently. Other mechanical upgrades included Bilstein front struts, Sachs rear shock absorbers, and new anti-roll bars at both axles. A beefier clutch was also added to cope with the increased power.

The ALPINA 5 Series lineage ended with the B5 GT introduced in early 2023. It’s unclear whether there are plans to bring it back. In the meantime, get ready for the return of the larger B7.

