BMW came close to making a fully fledged M8 during the E31 era, but the original 8 Series maxed out with the 850 CSi. Or did it? For those who wanted nothing but the best, ALPINA delivered the ultimate iteration of the luxury grand tourer. Some 33 years after its launch, the B12 5.7 Coupe is still one of the fastest cars to come from Buchloe, topping out at 186 mph (300 km/h).

ALPINA is now showing off the B12 5.7 Coupe, one of just 57 cars produced between 1992 and 1996. It was nicknamed the “road rocket” back in the day, as it became the company’s first model to smash the 300 km/h barrier. Based on the BMW 850 CSi, the crown jewel of the E31 lineage had its V12 engine’s displacement bumped to 5.7 liters. The powerhouse produced an extra 36 hp over the donor car, delivering a meaty 416 hp.

There’s an upgraded S70 engine nestled underneath the carbon fiber hood, complete with vents and a NACA duct. The twelve-cylinder monster was massaged to deliver 570 Newton-meters (420 pound-feet) of torque, an increase of 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) over the standard 850 CSi. ALPINA modified the intake, crankshaft, camshafts, and also fitted its own stainless steel exhaust manifolds and metal catalytic converters.

Although it retained the original six-speed Getrag manual gearbox, it also featured an optional Shift-Tronic electronic clutch management. It was actually the only car sold by the company with this system. Other changes included larger 18-inch wheels with the timeless 20-spoke design, wrapped in 245/40 front and 285/35 rear tires. Compared to the 850 CSi, the B12 5.7 Coupe sat slightly lower at the front, courtesy of new springs.

Fast-forward to 2025, and there is an ALPINA-badged 8 Series, but it’s hardly as desirable. Additionally, the B8 Gran Coupe is not long for this world. Why? BMW is allegedly about to pull the plug on the entire 8er lineup, which could be phased out in 2026. Some versions are facing extinction as early as this year.

However, exciting times lie ahead for ALPINA, which now sits under the BMW Group corporate umbrella. We’re hearing the B7 is coming back with the 7 Series facelift. The next-generation X7 will get the XB7 treatment once again. To the dismay of purists, electric ALPINAs are a matter of when rather than if. Until then, enthusiasts can bask in the glory of this marvelous V12 from the good ol’ days.

Source: alpina_classic / Instagram