MINI Australia is pulling the plug on its cheapest electric cars—the 2025 MINI Cooper E and 2025 MINI Aceman E—just months after they hit showrooms. According to the local branch, the brand is shifting its focus to more expensive models, leaving buyers with one last chance to snag a bargain before these entry-level EVs disappear.

Big Discounts to Clear Stock

To help move the remaining stock, MINI Australia has slashed prices on the Cooper E and Aceman E. The Cooper E now starts at 49,990 AUD, down by $7500, while the Aceman E drops by 11,500 AUD to 51,990 AUD. These discounts are huge—up to 23% off—and will stick around until all units are sold.

Despite finding success in some markets, the launch of the J01 and J05 electric MINIs has faced challenges. One major setback is their absence in the U.S., one of the world’s largest potential EV markets, leaving the burden of sales to other regions. Adding to the pressure, steep tariffs on China-made cars have driven up prices globally, making these EVs more expensive at a time when the overall demand for electric vehicles is declining.

The SE models in Australia will be the new entry point for, starting at 58,990 AUD for the Cooper SE and 60,990 AUD for the Aceman SE. For buyers looking for even more performance, MINI will continue to offer the high-performance John Cooper Works (JCW) versions of both models.

Targeting Premium Buyers

MINI Australia hasn’t said exactly why they’re ditching the cheaper models, but it’s likely a combination of slow sales and a shift toward a premium image. MINI’s Alexander Brockhoff, General Manager for Australia and New Zealand, told Drive Australia that the discounts are meant to help clear stock and are not part of the brand’s long-term pricing strategy.

“These special drive-away prices for the Cooper E and Aceman E are designed to give buyers an attractive offer on our entry-level electric cars before production ends,” said Brockhoff. “Once they’re gone, we’ll focus on offering higher-spec SE and JCW models.”

The future of the MINI Cooper Electric and Aceman remains uncertain, with some sources suggesting they may be limited to a single generation before being replaced by a new lineup in 2030. Whether that future MINI range will be fully electric or a mix of EVs and ICE models is still unclear.