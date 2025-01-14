BMW Group UK has wrapped up 2024 with a strong performance, securing its place as the leader in the UK premium car market. The BMW and MINI brands sold a total of 172,240, over a quarter of them were fully electric. BMW registered 125,265 cars in 2024, a 12% increase compared to the previous year. This performance gave BMW UK a 22.6% share of the segment. Fully electric models made up 26.9% of BMW’s sales, with 33,785 BEVs registered—a growth of 18% year-on-year.

Key models driving this growth included:

BMW i4: Up 45%.

BMW i5: 3,825 were registered

BMW iX1: Registered 5,790 units

BMW iX2: A newcomer with 2,819 registrations from March to December

The traditional lineup also saw success. The new F70 BMW 1 Series remained the brand’s best-seller with 24,450 registrations (+7%). The updated 3 Series saw a 31% jump in registrations, boosted by improved plug-in hybrid options. The BMW 7 Series, including the all-electric i7, saw registrations rise by 48%. Even the controversial BMW XM, a car not really destined for European roads, recorded a massive 184% jump in sales.

Performance cars from BMW M were also in high demand, with 17,191 registrations (+7%). The updated BMW M2 had a standout year, with registrations more than doubling to 1,505 units.

MINI: Big Gains in Electric

MINI registered 46,975 cars in 2024. While overall sales dipped slightly by 1% due to model changes, electric sales surged by 55%. This was driven by new models like:

All-electric MINI Cooper: 6,141 units sold since its spring launch.

MINI Countryman: 12,342 registrations, up 7%, helped by its first-ever electric version.

Globally, BMW showed a drop in sales of 2.3% to 2,200,177 units. Except for China, BMW deliveries increased in all markets worldwide. In addition, shipments of purely electric cars jumped by 11.6% to 368,523 EVs. The Munich-based marque increased its market share in Europe after recording double-digit growth in Italy, France, and the UK.