This track-only John Cooper Works has more BMW DNA than your usual hot hatch. MINI teamed up with the Group’s Designworks subsidiary to create a special livery marking a new tie-up with Deus Ex Machina. The Australian apparel and lifestyle brand provides the rather striking visual theme for Bulldog Racing’s entry in the upcoming 24 Hours of Nürburgring.

The oversized Deus and MINI logos immediately catch the eye, as do the mismatched wheel finishes. But there are finer details if you know where to look, such as the hand-drawn logos that adorn the windows and various other parts of the car. While it’s a lot visually for such a small package, this race-spec JCW certainly knows how to stand out.

We’ve been told the intent was to evoke a “moving sketchbook,” highlighting the start of a broader collaboration. As part of that, Bulldog Racing team members will be sporting new apparel from the latest Deus collection, further solidifying the partnership.

The black-and-white machine has big shoes to fill, especially since last year’s race car claimed victory in the SP-3T class. MINI and Bulldog Racing are hoping for a repeat performance in 2025, this time with a Deus-branded twist that hints at more to come.

As a reminder, the #317 MINI John Cooper Works Pro won in 2024 with a lap time of 10:06, piloted by Markus Fischer, Charlie Cooper, Christoph Kragenings, and Sebastian Sauerbrei. The race car was shod with Pirelli P Zero tires, the same rubber that this year’s JCW will wear. There was a second hot hatch last year, equipped with a six-speed manual transmission. The #474 MINI John Cooper Works finished third in the VT-2 class with a 10:44 lap time.

If you’re unfamiliar with Bulldog Racing, it’s a private racing team based in Nürburg that also sells modified road-going MINIs with mechanical upgrades.

The 2025 Nürburgring 24 Hours is scheduled for June 19–22.