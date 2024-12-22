A recent bulletin sent to BMW dealers confirms that production of the iconic BMW M8 Coupe (258F) will stop production in early 2025, officially marking the end of its run as BMW’s most luxurious grand tourers. There will be no Model Year 2026 version, and new orders for the model are no longer being accepted, according to the bulletin. Units currently in production statuses 105 or 047, as of December 20, 2024, will still be processed within one to two weeks, after which the model will be retired from BMW’s lineup. The M8 Coupe will also be removed from the BMW website and Build Your Own (BYO) configurator in January 2025. This decision leaves the M8 Convertible and M8 Gran Coupé as the remaining options for customers seeking BMW’s ultimate blend of luxury and V8 performance.

A High Bar and a Narrow Appeal

However, the departure of the M8 highlights the challenges BMW faces in positioning this model within its lineup and the broader automotive market. The M8 lineup debuted as BMW’s flagship grand tourer, reviving the name of the beautiful E31 8 Series and replacing the iconic 6 Series in the lineup. Powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, it delivered a breathtaking 617 horsepower in Competition trim, paired with xDrive all-wheel-drive for unmatched agility and traction. Yet, its steep starting price of approximately $138,500 (M8 Coupe) placed it in direct competition with iconic models like the Porsche 911 and its own sibling, the BMW M5.

While the M8 Coupe’s premium positioning reflected its focus as a high-performance luxury vehicle, this exclusivity may have limited its appeal to a narrower market segment. BMW’s grand tourer faced stiff competition, and despite its capabilities, it struggled to achieve the same market success as more established names. What’s particularly intriguing is the strong customer preference for the Gran Coupé models.

The Uncertain Future of the 8 Series and M8

As the M8 Coupe exits production, questions remain about the future of the 8 Series lineup. Initially, rumors suggested that a new generation of the BMW 8 Series and M8 was slated for 2026. However, our sources indicate that the final decision on their development has yet to be made. If greenlit, the next-generation 8 Series and M8 are unlikely to appear before 2029-2030.

Furthermore, the lineup may see significant changes. Speculation suggests that only the 8 Series Gran Coupe (G77) and M8 Gran Coupe (G93) will survive in the future. These models were originally planned to offer both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric drivetrain options, aligning with BMW’s strategy to blend traditional and electrified drivetrains. Notably, these vehicles would continue to use the CLAR platform instead of the Neue Klasse EV architecture,

Reflections on the M8 Coupe

The BMW M8 Coupe’s departure marks a bittersweet moment for enthusiasts and the brand alike. Its sleek design and impressive performance made it a notable entry in BMW’s M division lineup. While it may not have dominated in any single area, it excelled as a well-rounded and capable grand tourer. For now, the spotlight moves to the M8 Convertible and M8 Gran Coupé, but those two models will also soon be phased out.