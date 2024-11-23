The controversially styled iX is about to receive a Life Cycle Impulse expected to bring a series of changes. We’re hearing that BMW will start production in March 2025, so the premiere is likely only a few months away. In the meantime, unconfirmed technical specifications have emerged via a member of the Bimmer Post forums. He’s known to be more right than wrong, and since the debut is around the corner, there’s a good chance these details are legitimate.

Currently known as the iX M60, the M Performance model is expected to transition to the iX M70 moniker. The name change will reflect a bump in power from the current 610 hp to 640 hp while the torque will carry over, at 749 lb-ft (1,015 Nm). The large electric SUV is expected to shave off 15 kilograms (33 pounds) and adopt 22-inch wheels as standard. A minor bump in the energy content of the lithium-ion battery pack is mooted. It’s said to increase from 105.2 kWh to 109.6 kWh.

Elsewhere, the iX facelift will bring minimal design changes and some modifications to the bodywork. The vehicle’s overall length is allegedly increasing by 12 millimeters (nearly 0.5 inches). BMW is supposedly adding the illuminated kidney grille (Iconic Glow) and is expanding the M Sport Package’s availability to cheaper versions.

Speaking of which, the iX xDrive50 will allegedly make way for the xDrive60 with 527 hp, an increase of about 11 hp. The reported torque would be unchanged at 564 lb-ft (765 Nm). The lithium-ion battery pack’s usable energy content is rumored to grow from 105.2 kWh to 109.6 kWh. BMW’s engineers have apparently found ways to cut 5 kg (11 lbs) of fat.

Moving further down the range, the iX xDrive40 could become the xDrive45, rated at 394 hp and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm). It would represent a significant upgrade of 72 hp and 100 lb-ft (135 Nm). BMW is apparently looking to give the battery’s net capacity a big boost, from 71 kWh to 96 kWh. On the flip side, the base model’s curb weight will go up to 2,450 kg (5,401 lbs), an increase of 85 kg (187 lbs).

The iX facelift is said to be built until June 2028. As we previously reported, BMW is unlikely to give the large electric SUV a second generation. Instead, it’ll roll out EV versions of the next-generation X5, X6, and X7.

Source: Bimmer Post