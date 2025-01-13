With 2024 in the rearview mirror, BMW has the final sales numbers for the past 12 months. The German luxury brand had projected to sell more cars than in the record-breaking 2023. However, issues with a faulty Integrated Braking System (IBS) forced the company to readjust its goal to slightly fewer deliveries. The numbers are now in, showing a drop in sales of 2.3% to 2,200,177 units.

Except for China, BMW deliveries increased in all markets worldwide. In addition, shipments of purely electric cars jumped by 11.6% to 368,523 EVs. The Munich-based marque increased its market share in Europe after recording double-digit growth in Italy, France, and the UK. Shipments were also up in the United States.

2025 will be a quiet year for product launches that will impact sales. The Neue Klasse-based iX3 will not hit the market until closer to the end of the year, so it’s unlikely to move the needle. Based on the CLAR platform, the current model will go out of production in the second quarter of the year. The M2 CS and M3 CS Touring are also coming in 2025, but both will be limited-run special editions.

The only model with a better chance of influencing BMW sales in 2025 is the iX facelift. The purely electric SUV is due for a Life Cycle Impulse with greater range and power. We hear it will go official later this month, complete with styling and interior tweaks.

We’ll lose at least one model in 2025. BMW has confirmed that the X4 will go out of production around the middle of the year, and the X4 M will die as well. A direct replacement is not planned, although we could get a fully electric iX4 on the Neue Klasse platform this decade. In addition, the M8 Coupe will reportedly be retired early this year.

Source: BMW