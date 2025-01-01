One of the most` anticipated launches of 2025 is the debut of the first-ever BMW M3 CS Touring (G81). While not exactly a well-kept secret, thanks to various spy photos, its arrival still generates significant excitement in the M community. The journey to the M3 CS Touring is an interesting one. Initially, BMW was hesitant to produce this high-performance variant of the M3 Touring, but the unexpected global success of the standard model convinced decision-makers in Munich to greenlight the project. In many ways, it’s a natural evolution—a “plug-and-play” approach, leveraging existing components and BMW M’s tried-and-true CS formula.

The Tested-and-Proven CS Touring

With the future of the combustion-powered M3 Touring in question (a topic we’ll explore further in a future article), BMW M wizards wanted to deliver one final, standout iteration for its passionate fanbase. The M3 CS Touring promises to do just that, blending utility with great driving dynamics. As with other recent CS models, the design changes are understated yet effective. The front end features updated headlights borrowed from the M3 Sedan, complemented by a distinctive CS-specific kidney grille reminiscent of the M4 CSL. Carbon fiber accents abound, including the front lip, air intakes, and other aerodynamic elements, emphasizing the car’s slightly lighter and sportier character. At the rear, changes are minimal, with taillights expected to follow the design of the M3 Sedan.

AWD and Automatic Only

As is tradition for BMW M’s CS models, the M3 CS Touring will debut in a flashy launch color and boast unique interior design touches, including lightweight carbon bucket seats. While dramatic weight reduction isn’t expected, it will likely mirror the modest savings seen in the M3 CS Sedan, which shed around 75 pounds compared to the M3 Competition xDrive. Like its sedan counterpart, the M3 CS Touring will be built on the Competition model platform, featuring an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Under the hood, the M3 CS Touring will house the same S58 engine found in the G80 M3 CS and upcoming G82 M4 CS. This powerhouse delivers an impressive 543 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, ensuring exhilarating performance and a driving experience worthy of the CS badge. Power is routed to all four wheels, ensuring optimal traction and control.

While the M3 Touring has been unavailable in the United States, it has enjoyed tremendous success in Europe and other markets, often exceeding production capacity. The M3 CS Touring will likely sell out quickly, especially with rumors suggesting a production run of just 1,800 units worldwide. Sadly, like the standard Touring, the CS version will not be offered in the U.S., a decision sure to disappoint enthusiasts who see this model as one of BMW’s ultimate M creations.