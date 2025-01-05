Although 2024 was the first full year on sale for the XM in the United States, deliveries of the plug-in hybrid SUV decreased. BMW only moved 1,974 units last year, a significant drop of 14.7% compared to 2023. It’s especially disappointing since the dedicated M model didn’t hit dealers until the spring of 2023. In its initial, shortened year of availability, the electrified SUV generated 2,315 sales. That’s 341 cars more than in the 12 months of 2024.

Excluding oddities like the sole i3 and 6 Series Gran Turismo sold last year, the XM was the slowest-selling BMW in the US in 2024. Yes, even the Z4 convertible fared better, accumulating sales of 2,129 units. The sporty roadster was actually up by 13.1% compared to 2023. We reckon the increase in sales is primarily due to the launch of a Z4 M40i fitted with a manual gearbox.

The chart above shows how all BMWs performed last year in the US, where total shipments increased by 2.5%. With 371,346 units delivered, the company set a new annual record. The 2 Series had an excellent year, as volume increased by 32.4%. Since the F44 Gran Coupe was at the end of its generation, we can only assume the G42/G87 coupe did the heavy lifting. BMW doesn’t sell the Active Tourer minivan in the US.

The entry-level crossover had a great 2024 as well, with shipments of the X1 jumping by 29.8%. The arrival of a new X3 (G45) boosted demand by 8.9%. Even the aging X4 still had a solid year, posing 4.6% higher sales. The fullsize X7 SUV enjoyed 2.9% higher sales. Ahead of its upcoming Life Cycle Impulse, the iX fell by 11.1%. The X5 was nearly flat year over year. Its swoopy sibling, the X6, decreased by 5.9%.

The 8 Series, which is on its way to retirement, fell by 7.1% in the US last year. Before the LCI model, due in 2026, the flagship 7er was down 0.9% in 2024. Fueled by the greater availability of more versions, the smaller 5 Series was 13% up. The 4 Series fell hard, posting 16.1% lower sales. The 3 Series also had a bad year, with shipments going down by 7.8%.

The X2 was up 1,794.8%, but that’s because only 191 units of the previous-generation model were sold in 2023. Production of the “F39” actually ended in 2022, so the cars sold in 2023 were leftovers.

Source: BMW USA