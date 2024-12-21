Since its introduction over two decades ago, BMW has sold more than 2.5 million units of the X3. The midsize SUV became the company’s best-selling model in 2023, with 350,000 sales. Furthermore, the Munich-based automaker has launched the fourth-generation (G45) X3 this year, featuring updated styling, amenities, and powertrains.

In China, where the X3 represents about 40 percent of BMW’s X model sales, the Bavarian firm offers it with an extended wheelbase. While the internal combustion engine X3, including the X3 30e plug-in hybrid, remains on the CLAR platform, the all-electric iX3 will transition to the Neue Klasse architecture starting next year.

Despite this shift, the X3 is expected to maintain its strong performance in the market due to its overall value, which we will explore in this article. We will also highlight the factors that may challenge its dominance.

Premium Pricing but Not Excessive

In the United States, the X3 starts at $49,500, slightly above the $48,724 average transaction price for new vehicles in the country (according to Kelley Blue Book). This positions it close to competitors like the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class ($49,250) and the Audi Q5 ($45,400).

The performance-oriented X3 M50 starts at a higher price point of $64,100, which can rise significantly with options like the Frozen Deep Grey exterior ($3,600) or the Premium Package ($2,700). Even so, the X3 M50 remains more affordable than the Porsche Macan S ($74,500) or Macan GTS ($89,000).

While there are less expensive luxury SUVs, including the X1 and X2 from BMW, the X3 justifies its price with greater space, practicality, engineering, and performance.

Multiple Powertrains with Sheer Driving Pleasure

As part of BMW’s “Power of Choice” strategy, the X3 offers a wide range of powertrains, including mild-hybrid petrol and diesel, plug-in hybrid, and full electric options. This diversity allows BMW to cater to different markets, geographies, and consumer preferences.

Complementing these powertrains is an exceptionally capable chassis, enabling the X3 to deliver class-leading handling and driving dynamics. While it may not match the raw driving capabilities of the 3 Series sedan, most buyers won’t notice the difference unless they frequently push their vehicles to the limit.

For instance, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder B48 in the X3 30 produces 255 horsepower and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in six seconds—more than enough for daily use. For those seeking more power, the inline-six B58 in the M50 delivers 393 horsepower, achieving a 0 to 60 mph time of just 4.4 seconds.

Although some enthusiasts may miss the absence of a full M model in the G45 generation, this gap could be filled by a future iX3-based successor.

Are There Drawbacks?

For all its strengths, the X3 has some limitations. First, its design and styling can be polarizing. While the G45’s exterior isn’t as excessive as models like the XM, it may still divide opinions. Additionally, the interior of international versions has been described as underwhelming, though Chinese-market models reportedly offer better interiors.

Another drawback is the tech interface. Features like the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.9-inch touchscreen, iDrive 9, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration, head-up display, and various driver-assistance systems can be slightly distracting and complex to use at first.

However, these flaws are unlikely to significantly impact the X3’s success. Many buyers appreciate BMW’s cohesive design language and the road presence it provides, while owners often adapt to the software over time.

Overall, the X3’s combination of performance, versatility, and pricing makes it a standout option in an increasingly competitive segment. It offers one of the most compelling packages for drivers, striking a balance between luxury and practicality. With the upcoming Neue Klasse-based iX3, BMW is set to further strengthen the X3’s appeal, making the lineup even more enticing.