BMW of North America closed out 2024 with record-breaking sales numbers, marking its second straight year of growth in the U.S. market. The automaker reported a total of 371,346 vehicles sold, a 2.5% increase over 2023. For the first time, BMW’s electric vehicle sales topped 50,000 units, with nearly half of them being the i4 models. BMW’s U.S. sales surged in the fourth quarter, with 117,506 vehicles sold, an 8.9% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Passenger cars saw a 12.9% jump in Q4, while sales of light trucks grew by 6%.

Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO of BMW of North America, credited the brand’s success to its lineup and the dedication of BMW’s team and dealer network. “U.S. customers love our Ultimate Driving Machines, whether they’re powered by traditional engines or electric motors,” said Mackensen. “This fantastic result is proof of the strength of our brand and our commitment to delivering excellence.”

Electric Vehicles Shine

BMW’s electric vehicle (EV) lineup had a landmark year. The automaker sold 50,981 BEVs in 2024, a 12.3% increase from the previous year. The milestone was supported by strong performances from its core EV models. When combined with plug-in hybrid models, BMW’s electrified lineup accounted for 70,379 vehicles, or 19% of total sales.

i4: With 23,403 units sold , the i4 remained BMW’s top-selling electric model, up 3.6% year-over-year.

With , the i4 remained BMW’s top-selling electric model, up year-over-year. i5: In its first full year on sale, the i5 saw explosive growth with 8,763 units sold , a remarkable 310.8% increase compared to its launch year.

In its first full year on sale, the i5 saw explosive growth with , a remarkable compared to its launch year. iX: Sales totaled 15,383 units , reflecting a -11.1% decline as competition in the luxury EV market intensifies.

Sales totaled , reflecting a as competition in the luxury EV market intensifies. i7: Steady demand brought 3,431 units sold, showing 0.9% growth overall despite a dip in Q4.

MINI Sales Down 21.5 Percent

MINI’s sales were down in 2024 as the brand transitioned to an all-new lineup, including updated Countryman and Cooper S models. Total sales for the year came in at 26,299 units, a 21.5% decrease compared to 2023. Fourth-quarter sales followed suit, falling 18% to 8,748 units.