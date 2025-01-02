The 2025 BMW X2 comes in two versions in the U.S., one of which is the X2 xDrive28i. This entry-level crossover delivers practicality like the sportier X2 M35i but with a little less power. Our reviewer, Nate Risch, spent a week with this new model to see what it’s like to live with day-to-day. Let’s s start with the engine. BMW sticks with a proven setup under the hood of the new X2. Both models use a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with xDrive all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

In the X2 xDrive28i, the engine produces 241 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque—plenty for most drivers in this segment. If you’re after more speed, the M35i version boosts those numbers to 312 horsepower while keeping the same 295 pound-feet of torque. BMW claims the M35i can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.2 seconds, and it feels every bit that quick. For those who value performance, the M35i justifies its higher price tag.

Interior and Cargo Space

Inside, the new X2 offers 51.7 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded down. While this is less than the more spacious BMW X1, it’s still practical for a vehicle in this category. The 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats are especially useful for carrying a mix of passengers and cargo, a feature some competitors lack. The 2025 X2 is noticeably larger than its predecessor though. It’s 7.1 inches longer, an inch wider, and 2.5 inches taller than the 2023 model. This increase in size provides slightly more cargo space than before, improving versatility without sacrificing its sporty coupe-like profile.

Pricing and Features

The 2025 BMW X2 xDrive28i starts at $42,450. If you’re willing to spend $11,000 more, the M35i version adds a host of upgrades alongside its extra power. These include an Adaptive M Suspension for better handling, sport seats, more aggressive exterior styling, a Harman/Kardon sound system, and digital key functionality. The added features make the M35i a strong choice for those who want a crossover with both performance and luxury.

Can the X2 Fill the X4’s Shoes?

The 2025 BMW X2 feels like a modern replacement for the outgoing X4. It combines a stylish yet quirky design with practicality, making it a great choice for drivers looking for a sleek, capable crossover. But how does it feel living with this new X2 for a week? Can it really replace the BMW X4 or the more practical X1? Let’s find out!