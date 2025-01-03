We’ve already looked at BMW’s exciting product roadmap for 2025 with the Neue Klasse iX3 and hot M models. The German luxury brand will also celebrate its illustrious past by highlighting essential milestones. The Munich-based brand plans to mark half a century of the 3 Series (E21) at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. On the shores of Lake Como in Italy, the diminutive Isetta – which turns 70 this year – will also be there.

Other significant birthdays are coming up this year, including 40 years of the M3 E30 and 35 years of the first-generation 8 Series (E31). Four decades ago, BMW launched the 325iX as its first car with all-wheel drive. Since we mentioned the 3 Series, the sports sedan’s third generation (E36) turns 35 in 2025. Lest we forget, the fourth-generation 5 Series (E39) was launched three decades ago.

Equally important are the milestones of other BMWs we grew up with, such as the Z3 (30 years) and the M5 E60 (20 years). Looking further back, the gorgeous 2000 C and 2000 CS were launched 60 years ago. The BMW Technik think tank that gave us those wacky concepts was founded 40 years ago. 2025 also marks 30 years since BMW bought the Designworks studio in the United States.

In 2000, the BMW Group sold the Rover Group to Phoenix Venture Holdings, ending a less-than-fantastic chapter in the company’s history. However, the rights to the Mini brand were retained, leading to the MINI company we know today. Speaking of the Oxford-based automaker, 2025 represents six decades since the original Austin Seven Countryman/Morris Mini Traveller came out.

Rolls-Royce, the other BMW Group-owned British automaker based in the UK, also has reasons to celebrate. The Phantom’s centenary is coming up in 2025, and the Silver Spirit will turn 45. In addition, it’s been a decade since the now-defunct Dawn convertible was released.

On the Motorrad side, the BMW R 80 G/S – which preceded the GS – is now 45 years old. The two-wheeled division also blows the tenth candle on the G 310 R’s anniversary cake.

Source: BMW