2025 is set to be a landmark year for BMW, marked by the introduction of the Neue Klasse family of cars and a focused lineup of launches. While many of the high-volume mainstream models are planned for 2026, there is no shortage of excitement this year as BMW shifts gears toward its electric future. Let’s take a closer look at BMW’s roadmap for 2025, based on what we know so far.

Neue Klasse Takes Center Stage

The highlight of 2025 will undoubtedly be the launch of the BMW iX3 NA5, the first production vehicle built on BMW’s Neue Klasse architecture. Production will begin in the late summer at BMW’s new Debrecen Plant in Hungary, a factory designed specifically for this next-generation EV architecture.

The iX3 will feature BMW’s most advanced electric drivetrain to date, promising improved range, faster charging, and cutting-edge battery technology. Its design will reflect the futuristic styling previewed in the Vision Neue Klasse concept, while still retaining some of the core elements of BMW’s signature look.

BMW M’s Busy Year

BMW’s high-performance M division does not have a packed schedule in 2025, but it has some exciting models to show us. Aside from teasing us about their electric future, the M Division will show us that combustion-powered cars are still at the core of the brand.

BMW M2 CS

First up is the highly anticipated BMW M2 CS, a limited-production version of the G87 M2 with just a few hundreds units coming to America. We believe the M2 CS is going to be sold only with the eight-speed automatic transmission. Seeing the glass half full, BMW will push the “S58” engine beyond the 500-hp mark. Rumor has it the twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six is going to deliver around 523 hp. This model will deliver enhanced performance, lighter weight, and exclusive features aimed at track enthusiasts and collectors alike.

BMW M3 Touring CS

Later in the year, BMW M will unveil the BMW M3 Touring CS, a powerful wagon offering a blend of practicality and high performance. Unfortunately for U.S. fans, the M3 Touring CS will not be available stateside, but it will be a major highlight for global markets. Powering the BMW M3 CS Touring will be the same S58 engine found in the G80 M3 CS and the upcoming G82 M4 CS, delivering a robust 543 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. The power will be distributed to all four wheels via the eight-speed automatic transmission, ensuring the performance enthusiasts expect from the CS badge.

Spring will also bring a first look at an all-new BMW M prototype, hinting at the future of the brand’s performance lineup. Details remain under wraps, but it’s expected to incorporate elements of BMW M’s electrification strategy.

iX Facelift and Other Electric Updates

The new year will kick off with the updated BMW iX, set to debut in January. The facelift will include refreshed styling, an upgraded interior, and improvements to battery and powertrain technology. This update aims to keep BMW’s flagship electric SUV competitive in the premium EV market. We’re quite excited about this one since we’ve always loved the iX’s platform and smart interior design.

New Concepts and Design Highlights

BMW’s design team will also play a key role in 2025. At the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy, the brand will showcase a new concept car, continuing its tradition of blending futuristics and classy designs. Will it be a combustion-powered BMW? Will it be a supercar? Or a new EV? It remains to be seen…

In addition, BMW will unveil the final production version of the Skytop, a sleek and modern convertible set to enter production later this year.

Tech Advances at CES

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, BMW will introduce the next generation of its infotainment system, expected to be called iDrive X or iDrive 10. This new system will feature a more intuitive interface, enhanced voice recognition, and deeper integration with the other screens in the car.