The original M3 is a car that needs no introduction since it’s universally appraised, not just by BMW fans. Some have withstood the test of time better than others, and this 1990 example must be one of the cleanest out there. It’s been with its owner from day one, and judging by the vehicle’s condition, it’s been in good hands all these years.

It’s still a 32-year-old car, so every now and then, it’s in the shop to spruce up the body to preserve the OEM look. The time came for this M3 E30 to drop by Galpin Auto Sports in California for a little bit of work. The sports sedan was in need of paint correction and some body repairs, but nothing serious.

This M3 E30 Is A Blast From The Past

After working on the car, the folks at Galpin Auto Sports decided to shoot the M3 E30 in all of its 1980s boxy glory. Black with a tan interior, the touring car racing homologation model made just under 200 horsepower back in the day. It packed quite the punch for only a four-cylinder engine without a turbocharger. We’d be curious to know how many of those ponies are still available under the front-hinged hood.

As with all M3s from the E30 era, this pristine example sends the S14’s power via a five-speed manual gearbox. It’s worth noting the engine’s output was not the same all over the world as it depended on whether the four-pot had a catalytic convertor. Those that had one lost a few ponies, but nothing significant. The most powerful M3 E30 was the Sport Evolution with 238 hp while the race car had 360 hp.

Time will tell whether the G20 will age as gracefully as the E30, but honestly, we can’t see it happening.

Source: Galpin Auto Sports / YouTube