The BMW X7 lineup is one of the most diverse in the luxury SUV market. From smooth six-cylinder turbocharged engines (diesels and petrol) to a muscular TwinTurbo V8, this seven-seater family SUV offers something for everyone. It’s the quintessential choice for those seeking the Ultimate Family Car. However, nestled within this impressive range lies a hidden gem that takes the X7 to an entirely new level: the BMW ALPINA XB7.

Though not a common sight on the road, the BMW ALPINA XB7 is a luxurious and highly refined family SUV. First introduced in its facelifted form in 2022, the XB7 now boasts 630 horsepower, courtesy of the M-built S68 engine. This twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, paired with 48V mild-hybrid technology, delivers a perfect balance of efficiency and power. It provides an impressive 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, available as early as 2,000 RPM. The result? A three-row SUV that rockets from 0-62 mph in just 4.2 seconds and hits a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h) – a remarkable feat for a vehicle of its size and weight (5,986 pounds).

Performance with a Distinct ALPINA Touch

While the ALPINA XB7 shares its core engine with the X7 M60i, it’s the ALPINA-specific enhancements that set it apart. The cross-bank exhaust manifold, a new addition, delivers an aggressive V8 soundtrack, complemented by ALPINA’s tuning of the chassis, suspension, and braking systems. This refined setup ensures the XB7 feels both athletic and composed, whether cruising on the Autobahn or navigating backroads.

The illuminated grille, BMW’s iDrive 8 system, and an upgraded eight-speed automatic transmission further elevate the XB7’s tech package. The brakes, supplied by Brembo, feature 15.5-inch front and 15.7-inch rear discs, with signature blue calipers sporting white lettering for striking visuals.

Inside, the BMW ALPINA XB7 offers a level of luxury unmatched by other X7 trims. It introduces exclusive leather options, including the ultra-premium LAVALINA leather – a leather choice unavailable on any other X7 model. LAVALINA leather allows nearly limitless customization possibilities, making each XB7 uniquely tailored to its owner. Of course, these bespoke touches come at a price, starting at around $12,500 in America.

The interior is further enhanced by hand-finished, leather-wrapped steering wheels, ALPINA-branded glass controls, and CNC-milled aluminum paddle shifters – a modern upgrade from ALPINA’s traditional button shifters. Piano lacquer or natural walnut anthracite trim options provide an elegant finish to the cabin.

You Have to Go for the ALPINA Colors

There is no ALPINA without its iconic colors and while the BMW ALPINA XB7 has a full catalog of special colors, two of them will always stand out: ALPINA Blue and ALPINA Green II. If you combine these with iconic ALPINA CLASSIC 23-inch wheels, the XB7 will immediately distinguish itself from the X7 siblings.

At an MSRP of $152,400, the ALPINA XB7 is the second most expensive BMW available in the United States, just behind the BMW XM. But for that price, you’re not just buying an X7 – you’re investing in the pinnacle of BMW’s craftsmanship, blending breathtaking performance, exquisite luxury, and the unmistakable ALPINA heritage. For those seeking the ultimate expression of the BMW X7, the ALPINA XB7 is undoubtedly the best choice.