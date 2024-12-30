We know that BMW has established its brand identity around driving and performance-oriented vehicles such as the M2, the M3, and the M5. However, not all of its customers are motoring enthusiasts, and even those who are might not always want to drive their cars themselves. Sometimes, all they want is to be chauffeured in style and comfort.

Although Rolls-Royce does serve that market, the British ultra-luxury marque is too niche and exclusive, and therefore, BMW has also had to soften its own vehicles and make them more passenger-friendly. Otherwise, it would lose buyers to rivals like Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, or Audi. To that end, in this article, we are going to look at the five best chauffeur-driven BMWs.

7 Series

As BMW’s flagship sedan, the 7 Series is its best chauffeur-driven model. Indeed, the G70’s interior is comfortable, spacious, and lined with high-quality materials. Additionally, rear passengers enjoy ventilated and massaging rear seats with footrest support and a 31-inch Theater screen with Amazon Fire connectivity. Not to forget, the ride is exceptionally refined. In fact, the 7 Series’ overall package is impressive enough that it was the highest-ranked model in J.D. Power’s Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout (APEAL) Study and also the winner of the Auto Express 2024 Luxury Car of the Year award (ahead of the Range Rover and the Rolls-Royce Spectre).

That said, many people are surely going to find its exterior design overbearing. Furthermore, the pricing can be steep, with the 740i having an MSRP of $97,300 and a well-equipped 760i xDrive costing over $150,000. But then, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class has an MSRP of $117,750, and Rolls-Royce is another league, so the 7 Series may well provide better value in comparison.

i7

The BMW i7 is the all-electric equivalent of the 7 Series and thus it offers comparable levels of luxury and tech, but with a quieter and more insulating ride. However, it is even more expensive than its internal combustion engine counterpart. After all, the i7 eDrive50 starts at $105,700, while the i7 M70 is at a whopping $168,500 (which could reach $200,000 with extras). Of course, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) who are eager to flash their green credentials won’t mind the premium, albeit they will still have to deal with the contentious styling.

5 Series/i5

Everyone can’t afford the 7 Series/i7, and for them the $60,000 5 Series might be a reasonable compromise. It is not as opulent as its older siblings, but the G60 is nevertheless an extremely capable sedan with plush interiors, advanced tech, and sophisticated ride. In China and India, it is also available with the long wheelbase, which competes with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB. Meanwhile, those seeking an electric option can opt for the i5.

X7



Like the 5 Series, the X7 is a step below the 7 Series/i7 in terms of luxury, but it is more affordable and has enough features to keep the passengers comfortable and entertained. This includes standard air suspension for enhanced ride quality, second-row captain’s chairs, 5-zone automatic climate control, front and rear heated seats, and a Bowers & Wilkins audio system. Interestingly, much like the 760i and the i7 M70, the X7 M60i can be quite sporty too, owing to its 523-horsepower V8 engine and 0 to 60 miles per hour time of just 4.5 seconds (not that it matters if one is being chauffeured).

iX

Our list concludes with the iX electric SUV, which was our editor’s favorite car of 2024 and Consumer Reports’ best EV. The iX is an excellent chauffeur-oriented vehicle for a variety of reasons. First, its bespoke platform enables extra space for occupants. Second, the vehicle’s powertrain and drivetrain have been calibrated for comfort and refinement. Finally, the cabin design is extremely rich and fanciful, with the iX winning Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX and WhatCar’s Best Family Electric SUV Interior awards.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the base iX starts at $87,250, whereas the iX M60 comes in at $111,500. This puts it in the same range as the X7, which we feel is good value.