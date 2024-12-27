2024 has been another wild year for us! From covering global events to diving into the latest BMW Group cars, our team has been busier than ever. With travel spanning four continents and countless countries, our experiences this year were more diverse than ever before. Each member of our team brought their own unique perspective, and our coverage reflected this broad scope, whether through written reviews or videos on our thriving YouTube channel. In total, we reviewed 55 cars on the website and even more through our video content. Naturally, every team member had their personal favorites, but here’s a rundown of the most memorable BMWs we had the privilege to drive in 2024.

Steven Paul – 2025 BMW M4

I drove a great selection of cars from a few different automakers in 2024, but the 2025 BMW M4 is hands-down my favorite – BMW or otherwise. While I think it may be a little bit too good for street driving – and I really wish I drove one with the manual – that’s hardly anything to hold against it. In a world of recycled nameplates and stale design (look no further than the Dodge Hornet or Mitsubishi Eclipse), the BMW M4 breaks the mold.

It not only faithfully carries the M3 torch even forty years later but looks distinct from everything else on the road. That last part cuts both ways, of course, but it’s impossible to ignore the M4’s virtues: gobs of power, precise handling, confident braking, and a decent enough soundtrack. True beauty is more than skin deep; nowhere is it more evident than from the driver’s seat of the M4.

Andrei Nedelea – ALPINA B4 GT

Not having previously driven an ALPINA, the highlight of the year for me was driving the B4 GT in Mallorca, both on roads and around a track. It instantly became my favorite car of the year with its combination of M car-like pace but more of a grand tourer character with extra comfort.

The 2024 B4 GT has the same S58 engine that you get in an M3 or M4, but it features ALPINA-specific turbochargers, mapping and exhausts. The result is an engine that makes about as much power as a new xDrive-equipped M3 or M4 Competition, but it feels even more muscular from even lower down in the revs. It turns the B4 GT into a ridiculously fast daily that’s also very special to be aboard.

Inside, the B4 GT gets ALPINA-specific leather, which feels nicer than in a comparable BMW, but my favorite thing about it was the paddle shifters on the steering wheel. BMW doesn’t seem to pay much attention to them, and even the optional carbon fiber ones that you can get on M cars don’t feel the best. Alpina has unique paddles that are made out of metal and feel considerably more special, improving both the driving experience and the interior ambiance.

Sean Kealey Z4 “Handschalter” Package

I was very lucky to drive a lot of different BMWs this year. Some were electric, some had inline sixes, and some had 735hp (thanks to Carbahn), but only one had three pedals. The Z4 with a manual transmission wasn’t just the best BMW I drove this year; it was one of my favorite cars I’ve driven in the last five years.

There’s more to it than just having a manual. This generation of Z4, co-developed with Toyota for the Supra, goes beyond just being a good highway cruising roadster. This car can handle. The stiff chassis, excellent suspension, firm sway bars, and wonderfully tuned limited-slip differential in the rear not only help put the power down but also make the car love to rotate. It is so playful through corners with the short wheelbase. This, in conjunction with the open-top driving experience, a luxurious interior, the wonderfully useful iDrive 7 (I like the physical buttons more than the screen-based HVAC controls on iDrive 8-9), and rowing your own gears, makes this a truly special driving experience.

People say Miata is always the answer. They’re not wrong, but imagine a Miata with 400hp and a more luxurious interior—this is what you are getting. That is the best way I can describe the Z4. BMW manual transmissions have been notorious for their rubbery feel. This is still partially true, but the tuning done to the shift linkage has really allowed it to feel much more stout and direct. Personally, I like the way this manual feels.

The Z4 manual is a lot of car for the $75,000+ price tag. Any open-top Porsche that might compete with this car and has more than four cylinders is at least 50% more expensive. Anything at this price or cheaper is significantly less capable, direct, and exciting. This car is in a class of its own, and as the last non-M BMW to be equipped with a manual transmission, it’s going to be a future classic. Drive this car and watch it cure your depression.

Horatiu Boeriu – BMW iX M60

This year, I decided to go against the trend. Instead of picking a flashy performance car or a classic favorite, I chose an electric car as my top pick for 2024. The BMW iX M60 wasn’t just another car I tested—it became part of my daily life for most of the year. And it quickly won me and my family over.

One of the first things that stood out about the iX was its clever design. Built on a dedicated EV platform, it’s incredibly spacious inside. The cabin feels open and luxurious, with thoughtful details like a panoramic Sky Lounge roof and crystal controls. The seats are some of the most comfortable I’ve ever used in an SUV, and the interior feels more like a cozy living room than a car.

For me, the best part of the iX is how it drives. It’s quick—faster than I’d ever need—but what I loved most was the ride quality. With the air suspension option, the iX feels like it’s floating over the road. It’s so quiet and comfortable that even after long trips, I felt completely relaxed. In fact, I think it’s the most luxurious driving experience in the BMW lineup, even compared to cars like the 7 Series or the i7.

The BMW iX M60 isn’t perfect. Its design might not appeal to everyone, and some might miss having a third row. But for me, it had everything I wanted. It’s also the first car my kids were genuinely sad to see leave, which says a lot about how much it became part of our lives.

In the end, the iX M60 was the car that stood out the most to me this year. It’s practical, luxurious, and forward-thinking. It might not be everyone’s first choice, but it ticked all the right boxes for me. If you’re looking for an electric SUV that offers comfort, power, and an incredible driving experience, the BMW iX is hard to beat.

Kanon Cozad – F900GS Adventure

Having been fortunate to ride a great number of motorcycles from multiple marques in 2024, from spunky electric runabouts to speedy sport-tourers, easily the highlight of my motoring year was riding the new BMW F900GS on the fabulous trails, mountain passes, and twisting canyons, outside of Las Vegas, Nevada. The legendary BMW GS- line of bikes has spawned multiple variants, and the new R1300GS certainly keeps up its world-devouring reputation for go-anywhere versatility. But for my money, the F900GS is the perfect blend of nimbleness, power, handling, and pure fun.

The F900GS Adventure variant is certainly capable of taking a rider on rugged long-distance rides in comfort, but the less bulky F900GS with the Off-Road Package makes even the most dedicated road rider long for a day off the pavement, be it wooded trails or desert tracks. And when back on prepared roads, the bike has all the power and handling and balance to carve confident arcs with aplomb, even wearing more aggressive off-road rubber. It’s a brilliant evolution of the mid-sized GS, and one that could easily serve as single-bike garage to please pretty much any motorcyclist.

It’s a great bike.