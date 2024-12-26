In 2001, BMW introduced the iDrive in the 7 Series (E65) to streamline the user experience for in-car functions such as radio, navigation, and air conditioning. There was also voice control for specific applications. However, since the 7 Series was BMW’s priciest vehicle, the majority of its buyers were older, non-technical people who saw the iDrive as an unnecessary and obscure innovation. Incidentally, many automotive reviewers held the same viewpoint.

Nonetheless, BMW continued with its efforts, investing in the iDrive’s interface and adding features like head-up display (starting with the 5 Series in 2003), internet connectivity (2008), and touch controls (2015).

Today, the iDrive is one of the most sophisticated infotainment systems on the market, offering services like intelligent personal assistant, smartphone mirroring (via Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), vehicle personalization, and even video game streaming. Critics, too, have warmed up to it. Indeed, in J.D. Power’s 2024 Tech Experience Index, BMW was ranked third (behind Genesis and Lexus), and the X6 SUV won in the infotainment and connectivity category for premium vehicles.

Admittedly, the iDrive 9’s UI/UX—with the 14.9-inch central information display and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster—can take some getting used to, but in our reviews we have found the overall setup to be intuitive and responsive.

The iDrive: Ahead of its Time

The iDrive was ahead of its time as it directed BMW’s attention towards software, digitalization, and connectivity—technologies that are shaping the future of mobility. Indeed, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group, software-defined vehicles (SDVs) represent a $650 billion opportunity by 2030, accounting for 15 to 20 percent of the automotive value chain. Furthermore, 90 percent of car features could be differentiated via software.

Meanwhile, another study by Deloitte has shown that car buyers in developing markets such as China and India are more interested in connected services than those in developed regions. And this is significant because China and India are two of the world’s three largest auto markets (China is BMW’s most important market in terms of volume sales).

Besides, BMW’s new-age rivals, including Tesla, Lucid, Rivian, and NIO, are also differentiating their brands through their digital offerings. Tesla’s iPad-like infotainment system and over-the-air updates have been among its unique selling points, whereas NIO has even come up with a premium smartphone.

If that weren’t enough, American and Chinese “Big Tech” companies too have sought to leverage their expertise in digitalization as the foundation for full-fledged SDVs. Apple may have dropped those ideas, but Xiaomi continues to move forward. Needless to say, BMW’s early and persistent investments in iDrive may help it to fend off that competition and adapt to its socially and geographically diverse consumer base.

The Future: Neue Klasse and iDrive X



The next iteration of the iDrive (tenth-generation iDrive or iDrive X) will be released on the Neue Klasse platform, and the details of the updated system may be announced at CES 2025. For the time being, we know there will be performance upgrades, enhanced functionality, increased customization, new apps, and of course, the ultra-wide head-up display with the Panoramic Vision.

That said, the iDrive controller would be absent, owing to BMW’s minimalist interior design philosophy (or cost savings?). Regardless, the Neue Klasse has been positioned as BMW’s flagship platform for electrification and digitalization, and many of its technologies and innovations will ultimately find their way into the company’s internal combustion engine vehicles. So we are excited to see what the Bavarian firm has in store.

It is ironic, though, when the iDrive was first introduced, it was virtually dismissed as a failure. As yet, today BMW plans to use the same system as the primary competitive advantage for its halo models. After all, much may have been written and said about the Neue Klasse Gen6 powertrain and its segment-defining capabilities, but given the growing importance of connected and digital technologies, the iDrive may well be the deciding factor in the success of the NK-based vehicles.