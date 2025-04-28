After the first automobiles became available in the early 1900s, it didn’t take long for people to seek something other than the engine noises to listen to would be nice. And since car audio designers have always been fighting against the accountants – balancing between sound quality and production cost – there always was room for improvements.

Recently, it seems as if the former started losing this battle though. Even premium brands saw a decline in audio quality so significant that not only audiophiles started noticing it. More and more people turn to aftermarket sound system solutions, like Alpha One.

But is there really a problem with the in-car audio quality? If so, are third-party BMW speaker and amplifier upgrades a true remedy to that issue? Or is it all just chasing an impossible perfection? Let’s try to find out.

The Never-Ending Search for the Perfect In-Car Musical Experience

There are few subjects as nuanced and intricate as car audio upgrades. The acoustics of a vehicle come with their own set of characteristics and challenges. After all, we are talking about a mostly sealed capsule which isolates its occupants from at least some exterior sound. Especially when it comes to BMWs, which are known for relatively good soundproofing.

Naturally, not being bothered by the engine or wind noises so much, one starts focusing more on what’s coming out of the speakers. At the same time, it isn’t difficult to notice when the sounds produced by an audio system are not right. Apart from the most obvious buzzing and crackling of the speakers, the balance can be off, there might be distortions in the audio, or bass could simply be lacking.

Each factory BMW sound system will usually offer some form of equalizer, but there is only so much one can do with its settings. Not to mention the fact that if the issues are hardware-related (like buzzing, or not enough bass), the quick-fix options will quickly be exhausted.

What’s the underlying reason for all of the above? On one hand we have car audio, which requires a very personalized approach and lots of specialized materials to sound good. On the other hand, we have certain concessions necessary in order to make a vehicle’s mass production feasible.

While that’s good to understand, it doesn’t justify the low OEM audio quality.

Lower BMW Sound System Quality Than Before?

Older BMW models, such as the 2016 BMW 535i, were praised for their powerful and crisp Harman Kardon systems. Users noted strong bass response and the ability to reach relatively high volumes without distortion. However, as BMW transitioned to newer generations, including the G20 and G30 series, some owners began to notice changes in audio performance.

“What really happened since the beginning of the Harman Kardon and BMW partnership in 2010?,” BimmerTech asked the chief audio guy at Alpha One, Mac. Here’s what he said…

The Bad

When answering the question, Mac started by pointing out how the amplifier power output decreased between the F15 and G05 generations of the BMW X5.

“In the BMW X5 (F15), there was a 600 W amplifier powering the sound system. However, the following generation of the X5 (the G05), only had 464 W output power. Mind you, these are both max power ratings provided by the manufacturer in the official documentation, not the RMS values.

Aside from the lower power output – which is pretty self explanatory – there was also a noticeable quality difference between the two. We noticed that even at low output levels the sound has that cheap digital amp signature to it. To a degree, it’s like listening to a $20 home stereo amp bought from some shady online website and powered by a laptop charger.”

That’s not all though. The further he explained, the more perplexing the changes sounded.

“The Hi-Fi system of the G05 didn’t even get rear door tweeters, while the G01 BMW X3 did. It’s fair to say that it could take just a little bit of trim adjustment and installing the same tweeter like in the front doors. Keep in mind the Harman equipped G05 has spots for tweeters.

Some owners are reporting that the G05 audio systems can suffer from rattles. Truth be told, center channel grille area rattles are common on all G Series BMWs and the D-pillar speaker rattles have been a thing on the F15s too…

Where do I know this from? From a long-time customer who ordered plenty of our systems in the past and consulted us on this very issue after three dealer visits with his B&W audio system in the X5M. Equipped with a tone generator, he was able to show the techs that it’s not the OEM speakers that are faulty, it was simply trim rattles that needed fixing.”

To top it all off, Mac mentioned how the BMW speaker quality has dropped in general, mainly due to two things. First, there was the move from composite (as was the case with the S688A systems) to paper cones in the midrange speakers. The other design choice that took the toll on how these systems behave was the usage of smaller, lighter magnets due to extreme neodymium pricing at the time.

What’s the actual reason for all of these negative changes?

“We can only suspect the reason for these declines in sound quality is mostly bean counting coupled with increased production numbers and some supply chain issues. All we know is ever since the pandemic, we get more and more customers upgrading brand-new BMWs with our audio kits simply due to not hearing the sound quality they were expecting.

Even when the expectations were not set exceptionally high. In the past, it was more about audio nuts (ones like us) wanting better sound because that’s what audio nuts do – they always want better, no matter where the starting point is.”

The Good

According to Mac, not everything’s tragic though.

“On the flipside, there are things that have gotten better. BMWs have always had some of the best sound deadening, along the likes of Mercedes Benz and Lexus limousines. Recently, we can also see significant improvements in door rigidity where instead of a foam vapor barrier, a full-on hard plastic barrier has been used and fastened to the door’s sheetmetal exceptionally well.

For example, the BMW G20 sedan in Europe came with acoustic glass standard. Since we have one of these in our fleet and have run it down an actual German no-limit Autobahn, we can vouch for its real life benefits. At 130 mph (210 kph) you can still have a conversation without screaming. The same could not be said about the previous generation 3 Series sedan (the F30) that we also have as a part of our R&D fleet. In it, screaming would be quite necessary.”

The Digital (a.k.a. The Ugly)

There is one last thing Mac pointed out as a factor in the declining BMW audio quality and that is the increased reliance on artificial digital sound enhancement, or Active Sound Design (ASD). Interestingly, ASD has been present in BMWs for around a decade now.

“We’ve covered ASD so much in the past on our blog that I won’t get into too much detail here. In our opinion there is no need—nor room—for fake engine noises being injected into the cabin via the audio system. We convince every single one of our customers ordering the Alpha One amps to get rid of it, spending probably more time than needed proving the point. Trust us on this one though, it’ll do wonders for your BMW sound system!

Out of the hundreds of deactivation sessions our techs carried out on G Series BMWs over the years, we’ve only had two requests for reverting back to stock. The last such request was in 2023, two years ago from now. Our ultimate argument is that if you want great engine sound, you get an inline-6- or V8-powered BMW, instead of a four-banger. When that’s not enough, you can get a catback exhaust and if THAT still won’t be enough, you could go straightpiped and catless.

But if you do that, audio upgrades probably are not for you…”

Is There a Way to Fix It? Alpha One BMW Sound System Upgrades

For BMW owners dissatisfied with factory audio systems, including higher-end setups, Alpha One by BimmerTech offers a transformative solution. These aftermarket upgrades provide a significant leap in sound quality, addressing the limitations of stock systems and delivering an unparalleled in-car audio experience. The lack of clarity, weak bass, and limited customization options of factory-installed speakers and amplifiers are effectively resolved by Alpha One upgrades.

The Alpha One speaker upgrade replaces every factory speaker in BMW vehicles, offering a level of precision and clarity that stock systems might not be able to match. Built with premium materials, these speakers deliver crisper highs, cleaner mids, and punchier lows. They are engineered to handle significantly higher power levels, which allows them to perform exceptionally well when paired with the Alpha One amplifier.

This synergy ensures that every note is reproduced with accuracy and depth, enhancing both clarity and volume without distortion. The plug-and-play installation process makes it accessible even for DIY enthusiasts and requires no permanent modifications to the vehicle.

At the heart of this upgrade is the Alpha One amplifier – a powerhouse that redefines what in-car audio can achieve. Offering up to three times the power of stock amplifiers, it provides enhanced stereo imaging, smoother frequency response, and unmatched customization options.

The amplifier arrives pre-tuned for the specific BMW model it was ordered to complement, which ensures optimal performance right out of the box. With its robust power output and DSP capabilities, the Alpha One BMW amplifier unlocks the full potential of upgraded speakers and subwoofers, creating an immersive soundstage that rivals even some high-end home audio systems.

Alpha One BMW Amplifier Upgrade & Replacement for Flooded Amps

One of the most common pain points for BMW owners with the older optic based amplifier is the reliability of some stock amplifiers. Over time, these tend to fail. Other amps can also be susceptible to failures due to external factors like water damage in convertibles. The Alpha One amplifier serves as both an upgrade and a replacement for these failing units.

Designed specifically for BMWs and MINIs, this amplifier boasts significantly higher power output than stock units—from 1,420 to 2,300 W max—while maintaining exceptional efficiency. Its advanced DSP tuning allows for precise audio customization tailored to the acoustics of a given car and musical preferences of its owner. Moreover, its plug-and-play installation ensures a hassle-free replacement process without requiring complex modifications.

By replacing damaged or underperforming factory amplifiers with an Alpha One unit, not only the base functionality is restored – the listener also gains access to superior sound quality. Whether dealing with a flooded amp or simply looking for better performance than some stock audio systems, this upgrade provides a durable and high-performing solution that stands the test of time.

Summary

Unlike factory systems that often prioritize cost-efficiency over performance, Alpha One upgrades are crafted with audiophiles in mind. They resolve common issues like buzzing or distortion and elevate the driving experience by making every journey a concert-like event. For BMW enthusiasts seeking a sound system that matches their vehicle’s luxury and performance standards, Alpha One is certainly a solution to look at.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored by Alpha One and BimmerTech. The content has been created in partnership with our sponsors. Alpha One and BimmerTech provided support to help bring this feature to our audience.