2025 is going to be a huge year for BMW. Neue Klasse will usher in an all-new lineup of electric vehicles built on the firm’s first dedicated EV architecture. The second-generation iX3 is leading the way before an i3 arrives in 2026. Meanwhile, we will get our first glimpse of a production-ready interior in just a few weeks from now. At the 2025 CES in Las Vegas, the BMW Panoramic iDrive display will break the cover.

BMW will evolve the operating system previewed in the Neue Klasse concepts. The company remains tight-lipped for now, but the teasers suggest major changes are planned. As hinted in the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse sedan and the 2024 Vision Neue Klasse X crossover, the dashboard will be completely new. A large touchscreen will take center stage, and a Panoramic display will stretch across nearly the entire width of the dashboard.

BMW is seemingly eliminating the driver’s display by moving the information to a HUD located behind the steering wheel, echoing the latest MINIs. In fact, these teaser images make it obvious that there’s no separate instrument cluster behind the strangely angular steering wheel. Elsewhere, an LED strip serving as ambient lighting bisects the dashboard.

The traditional instrument cluster isn’t the only major component BMW is eliminating. As previously reported, Neue Klasse cars will not have a separate rotary knob to control the iDrive. The dial has already disappeared from the company’s compact cars. Keep in mind that future models with combustion engines – both facelifts and next-gen cars – will eventually switch to the new infotainment. That means CLAR-based vehicles will one day have the BMW Panoramic iDrive display.

The Neue Klasse-based iX3 will go on sale near the end of 2025. Unlike the current model, which is made in China, it will be assembled in Europe. BMW is putting the finishing touches on a new factory in Debrecen, Hungary. The i3 sedan will likely inherit the same interior once it enters production in Munich, Germany, later in 2026.

The CES press conference, hosted by comedian Tim Meadows, will take place on January 7. The Consumer Electronic Show runs through January 10. Adrian van Hooydonk (Head of BMW Group Design), Frank Weber (Chief Development Officer), and Stephan Durach (Head of UI/UX Development) will all be present. We’ll also be there to discover what we’ve previously referred to as iDrive X. Source: BMW