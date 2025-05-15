After a long wait, Apple has finally launched its most advanced in-car technology yet, CarPlay Ultra, marking a significant step forward in smartphone-to-vehicle integration. The first cars to offer the next-generation system are none other than Aston Martin’s newest models, with expansion to other automakers including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis on the horizon. No word on BMW adopting this technology yet but in 2022, they said they had no plans to implement it.

What Is CarPlay Ultra?

CarPlay Ultra builds on the existing Apple CarPlay platform but takes it to a whole new level by integrating with all the screens inside the car—not just the center touchscreen. This includes fully digital instrument clusters where drivers typically see speed, RPM, fuel levels, and other vital information.

With CarPlay Ultra, drivers can view Apple Maps navigation, control media playback, and manage key vehicle settings like climate control, driver assistance systems, and performance modes—all from a unified Apple interface. Drivers can interact through onscreen menus, Siri voice commands, or even use iPhone widgets projected directly onto the car’s displays for quick access to calendar appointments, weather, and more.

What sets CarPlay Ultra apart is its deep customization for each car brand. Aston Martin, for example, features a uniquely themed CarPlay Ultra interface that matches the luxury aesthetic of its vehicles, blending Apple’s software experience with the brand’s identity.

Launch Starts With Aston Martin

CarPlay Ultra is now available to order on Aston Martin DBX, Vantage, DB12, and Vanquish models in the United States and Canada. Apple says the technology will expand to Aston Martin vehicles globally over the next twelve months. For those who already own a compatible Aston Martin, a free software update will soon be available through local dealerships, bringing CarPlay Ultra to existing cars already on the road.

Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis Are Next

While Aston Martin gets the early exclusivity, Apple confirmed that Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis are actively working to implement CarPlay Ultra in future vehicles. No official timeline has been announced yet, leaving many mainstream customers wondering how long they’ll have to wait.

Interestingly, Porsche was among the brands shown in Apple’s early CarPlay Ultra presentations, but Apple made no mention of the German sports car maker in its latest press release.

BMW’s Position Remains Unclear

While BMW was not listed among Apple’s official launch partners today, the upcoming iDrive X system—set to debut in the BMW iX3 and Neue Klasse models later this year—adds another layer of intrigue.

BMW’s iDrive X introduces the Panoramic Vision Display, a high-tech projection system that spans the base of the windshield. However, reports suggest that this display, along with BMW’s head-up display, may only work with native BMW content, limiting functionality with third-party systems like CarPlay and Android Auto.

It remains to be seen whether BMW will open up these new interfaces to CarPlay Ultra. Given BMW’s history of being an early CarPlay adopter, industry watchers expect the brand to eventually offer CarPlay Ultra, but potentially with some brand-specific limitations.

[Photos: Apple]