If you are in the market for a luxury SUV that can seat up to seven passengers, you might be interested in comparing the BMW X7, the Mercedes GLS and the Range Rover. These three models are among the most prestigious and refined vehicles in their segment, offering a blend of performance, comfort, technology and style. But how do they stack up against each other? The Canadians at ThrottleHouse decided to pit them head-to-head. But before we jump into the video, let’s take a look at some of the key aspects that differentiate them.

Dimensions and Cargo Space

The first thing you might notice when looking at these SUVs is their size. They are all large and imposing, but there are some differences in their dimensions. The Range Rover is the shortest in length (199 inches), but also the tallest (74 inches) and the narrowest (81 inches). The Mercedes GLS is the longest (205 inches) and has the longest wheelbase (123.4 inches), which translates into more legroom for the passengers. The BMW X7 is slightly shorter than the GLS (203.3 inches), but wider (78.7 inches) and has a lower roofline (71.1 inches).

The cargo space also varies depending on the model and the configuration of the seats. The Range Rover has the least amount of space behind the third row (12.8 cubic feet), but also the most behind the first row (90.4 cubic feet). The Mercedes GLS has more space behind the third row (17.4 cubic feet), but less behind the first row (84.7 cubic feet). The BMW X7 falls somewhere in between, with 12.9 cubic feet behind the third row and 90.4 cubic feet behind the first row.

Engines and Performance

All three SUVs offer a range of engine options, from mild-hybrid to plug-in hybrid to V8. These three models are all using the latter. The BMW X7 offers a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 (S68) with 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque in the M60i trim. The Mercedes GLS offers a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 483 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque in the GLS 580 trim. The Range Rover SE P530 uses a modified BMW N63 engine with 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.

Interior and Technology

The interior quality and design of these SUVs are top-notch, with premium materials, elegant details, and spacious cabins. They all offer leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, power-folding third-row seats, panoramic sunroofs, four-zone automatic climate control, and ambient lighting as standard or optional features. They also offer optional features such as massaging front seats, heated steering wheels, heated windshields, head-up displays, and rear-seat entertainment systems.

Price

The 2024 Range Rover SE P530 starts at $130,400 USD or $152,650 CAD before luxury tax. The 2024 BMW X7 M60i has a starting price of $108,700 USD or $132,000 CAD before luxury tax. As for the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580, it begins at $112,000 USD or $140,500 CAD before luxury tax. So which one takes the crown in this segment? Let’s find out!