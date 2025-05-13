The 2026 BMW X7 offers little in the way of meaningful change, although it is the final year of the first-generation BMW X7. BMW makes Parking Assistant Professional standard on the model, but no meaningful changes anywhere else. As long as you’re a fan of the car’s polarizing aesthetic, that just means more of a good thing. The model’s refresh just a few years ago keeps it looking fresh despite now entering its seventh model year. It’s still a comfortable and dynamic three-row SUV that does the roundel on its hood justice.

2026 BMW X7 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

More of the same to love here. The 2026 BMW X7 gets motivation from either a single-turbo inline-six (the famed B58) in entry-level xDrive40i form, or a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 (S68) in X7 M60i guise. Both offer excellent power and are technically hybrids, but don’t worry: there’s no charging required here. They use eBoost and mild hybrid technology for torque fill and added efficiency. All good news, we promise, and you’ll hardly notice the hybrid system. Six-cylinders make 375 horsepower and accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds. Eight-powered models enjoy 523 horsepower and can complete the same dash in just 4.5 seconds. The six-cylinder doesn’t feel like a consolation prize. No matter which you choose, you’ll get xDrive all-wheel drive and a smooth but responsive eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The X7 can tow up to 7500 pounds.

2026 BMW X7 Fuel Economy and MPG

The EPA hasn’t tested the 2026 BMW X7 quite yet, but with no changes, we expect numbers to mirror what we saw last year. So, expect models powered by a six-cylinder to earn 21 mpg city and 25 mpg on the highway, or a combined 22 mpg. V8 models are thirstier, naturally, earning just 16 city, 21 highway, and 18 combined. Overall, the X7 gets more miles per gallon than most of the competition, which is surprising given its healthy power figures. A 21.9-gallon fuel tank means you won’t struggle to see 400+ miles per tank.

Interior and Cargo Space

If you’re shopping for the X7 and sticking with the six-pot, we’d recommend splurging $3750 extra for the Executive Package. The massaging seats are nearly worth it alone, but it adds a bunch of other features that elevate the experience to a level you’d expect a $90K SUV to be at. Glass controls, an LED-lit glass roof, soft-close doors, heated and cooled cupholders, and more make it a pretty great value overall. Even better, the desirable Bowers & Wilkins sound system is a bit less expensive ($3400 vs. $4200) when optioned with the Executive Package. Merino leather costs $1950, but we’d skip the more sumptuous Full Merino leather. At $4650, it’s a big ask. The M60 comes standard with extended Merino leather. With just a hair over 90.4 cubic feet of cargo space the X7 remains competitive with its class. It slightly trails against others when it comes to second row passenger space.

2026 BMW X7 Technology and Connectivity

Nothing new to report here, as the 2026 BMW X7 continues to rely on iDrive 8.5 software. It powers a familiar curved display spanning the driver’s side of the dash, comprising a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 14.9-inch center display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, voice commands, and a mess of apps come standard, satisfying most drivers’ needs. As always, spec the Climate Comfort Package or standalone option for five-zone climate control if you want third-row climate controls.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Last year, the X7 gained the ability to change lanes just by glancing in the rear-view mirror. Earlier this year, the X7 gained standard Parking Assistance Professional, which includes trick self-parking tech and a 360-degree camera system. It’s an excellent addition, especially for a large vehicle like the X7. The usual suite of driver assistance technology remains for the 2026 model year. It includes blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and frontal collision warning. The Driving Assistance Professional Package adds hands-free driving functionality at speeds under 86 mph. But, it’s pricy, at $2500, and we think the X7’s agile handling makes it much more rewarding to pilot yourself.

2026 BMW X7 Pricing

The new BMW X7 starts at $85,000, a small increase from last year but far from egregious. The X7 M60 starts at $111,900, unchanged from last year. That’s a little less than the Mercedes-Benz GLS, which starts at $89,200 (2025 model year), and considerably less than a real Range Rover which commands six figures. The Audi Q7 undercuts the X7 by quite a bit, but it’s smaller and offers less power. Overall, the X7 — regardless of engine choice — is positioned and priced well in the full-size luxury SUV segment.

2026 BMW X7 FAQ