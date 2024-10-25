When a new M car goes official, BMW typically prefers to show it in Individual colors. As the saying goes, “If you’ve got it, flaunt it.” There are no fewer than 150 special finishes available for the recently launched seventh-generation M5 (G90). That’s why the Munich-based luxury brand is eager to show as many as possible. But what if you want to keep things simple?

That’s where this Alpine White M5 comes into play. This is the only solid color BMW is offering as all the others are metallic. While the non-Individual finishes are available at no extra cost, the fancy ones can cost a pretty penny. For example, Frozen Deep Gray is €4,000 in Italy and a more reasonable $3,600 in the United States.

Although this G90 build retains the standard Alpine White hue, it still has a few options added. BMW is charging extra for the carbon fiber roof and side mirror caps. These items are part of the M Carbon exterior package, which also includes the trunk lid spoiler. Not that it’s going to make a big difference but the roof shaves off 66 pounds (30 kilograms) compared to the standard panoramic glass sunroof.

Speaking of optional goodies that cut weight, you can tell from the gold calipers this M5 has carbon ceramic brakes. These are about 55 lbs (25 kg) lighter than the standard compound brakes and come with slightly larger discs. You don’t have to settle for the all-black wheels, as BMW also offers two-tone designs, though unfortunately, there’s no classic silver finish available.

Much like the exterior, the cabin is restrained since it skips the shouty Kyalami Orange or Merino Red. Instead, this 2025 BMW M5 has black leather upholstery and a carbon fiber trim. There aren’t optional carbon fiber bucket seats at launch. However, BMW is likely planning them for later in the G90’s life cycle. An M Hybrid button below the M-branded iDrive controller is a subtle reminder the new M5 is electrified.

We’ll start seeing G90s on the road from next month when BMW kicks off deliveries.

Source: BMW