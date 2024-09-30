The first plug-in hybrid M doesn’t need a special exterior finish to grab the attention. Even so, BMW has given its most potent production vehicle red accents for the XM Label. This one is even more eye-catching courtesy of a matte paint job from the Individual catalog. Codenamed W93, the Frozen Brilliant White Metallic color makes the electrified SUV stand out even more.

Previously known as the Label Red, the hotter version of BMW’s dedicated M model is making a splash in Munich at the Welt. This all-eyes-on-me XM has 23-inch wheels – the largest ever fitted from the factory. The heavily tinted lights front and rear along with the glossy black body accents contrast the pricey paint job. By the way, there are over 50 Individual colors available for the G09.

This XM Label costs around €211,000 in Germany, making it one the most expensive BMWs money can buy. It’s right up there with a fully loaded, two-tone i7 M70. The controversial design and exorbitant price tag make it a tough sell. It certainly looks as striking as it did three years ago when BMW introduced the Concept XM.

We haven’t heard any reports about a potential Life Cycle Impulse for the polarizing SUV. Even if it’s planned, an LCI is unlikely to “fix” the design. There’s a limit to how much an automaker can change with a midlife update. We do know the base XM is likely to be dropped next summer, leaving only the Label in the United States. Elsewhere, the six-cylinder 50e is expected to continue.

Looking ahead, a decision on the XM’s future is still pending. However, it’s increasingly likely that a second generation won’t get the green light. According to BMW insiders, the G09 is believed to remain in production until late 2027. Even if it goes away, a significant part of it will continue in other models. The new M5 sedan and wagon use an adaptation of the same twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 plug-in hybrid setup.

Source: paul_m8 / YouTube