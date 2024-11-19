Earlier this month, BMW finally kicked off deliveries of the hotly anticipated seventh-generation M5. Consequently, it was only a matter of time before we’d see the G90 strapped onto a dyno. In typical Bavarian fashion, the super sedan appears to be far more powerful than what the manufacturer claims. Sure enough, the car’s output numbers are already looking impressively strong.

IND Distribution put its M5 onto Performance Eurowerks’ dyno to assess the power of the plug-in hybrid setup. The twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 gas engine together with the electric motor produced a combined 696.13 hp during the third dyno test. The highest torque was recorded during the second run when the electrified powertrain pushed out 729.59 pound-feet (989 Newton-meters).

Factoring in a 15% drivetrain loss, the M5 made about 820 hp and 859 lb-ft (1,164 Nm) at the crank. These figures are much higher than the ones quoted by BMW: 717 hp and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). Ok, maybe the drivetrain loss is not as high, but even at 10%, the difference is huge. In reality, the M5’s power seems to be closer to the XM Label’s, the company’s most potent production vehicle ever. The electrified SUV pumps out 738 hp and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) at the crank. Well, at least officially.

Keep in mind that Performance Eurowerks conducted the dyno run while the car was still in the break-in interval. Once IND Distribution puts more miles on the brand-new M5, the total system output could slightly increase. It’s too soon to know for sure but if BMW will do another CS, we could see even more power from the electrified “S68” powertrain.

As exclusively reported, the new M5 can send all of its power only to the rear wheels courtesy of the dedicated 2WD mode. The old F90 also had this feature but we weren’t necessarily expecting it on the G90 given its intricate plug-in hybrid setup. Although the PHEV hardware is largely shared with the aforementioned XM, the huge M SUV doesn’t have a pure RWD drift-happy mode.

Source: IND Distribution / YouTube