Manhart is eager to show what’s been working on behind the scenes for the new BMW M5. The German tuner with a soft spot for BMWs is preparing an aftermarket package for both the sedan and wagon. These tricked-out G90 and G99 models are only renders for now, but they’ll both become a reality soon. The dynamic duo has a body kit for added visual aggression, including two rear spoilers for the Touring.

The M5s are getting a carbon fiber hood and a chunky front spoiler lip, not to mention enlarged side skirts and a redesigned diffuser. Manhart’s signature gold accents are hard to miss, much like its custom wheels with a matte finish. A suspension lower kit is planned to bring the cars closer to the road for sharper handling.

It wouldn’t be a complete kit without some changes underneath the hood. Manhart won’t mess with the plug-in hybrid setup but it’ll work on the V8 engine. In the standard M5, the twin-turbo 4.4-liter “S68” makes 577 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque on its own. Separately, the electric motor produces an extra 194 hp and 206 lb-ft (280 Nm). BMW M has engineered a pre-gearing stage that enables a torque transfer at the transmission input of 332 lb-ft (450 Nm).

When the V8 engine and electric motor work together, the new M5s unleash 717 hp and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). Manhart aims to take the high-performance cars to around 800 hp. We can expect a boost in torque as well. They’ll need all the power they can get given their worryingly high curb weights.

It will be a while before we’ll see the first modded M5s since deliveries to customers haven’t started yet. Early adopters are expected to get their G90s and G99s next month. If you’re thinking the standard cars need more visual drama but you don’t want to go the aftermarket route, BMW has all sorts of M Performance Parts for both.

Source: Manhart