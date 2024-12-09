If we’re being snarky, the XM is a rare car, considering sales haven’t exactly been through the roof. That hasn’t stopped BMW from creating special editions based on its controversial plug-in hybrid SUV. When the XM Label Red came out, it brought along a limited-run variant capped at 500 units. Now, an XM by Keith is even more exclusive, with just 47 examples for the whole world.

Why 47? It’s the number of years that have passed since the M1 came out. Well, technically, that’s not entirely true. BMW launched its one and only supercar in 1978, so if our math is accurate, the E26 will turn 47 in 2025. However, we’ll let this one slide since deliveries of the XM by Keith won’t start until next year. After finding out that fewer than 10 are earmarked for the United States, we’re learning just one is coming to Australia.

As with the other 46 cars, the sole XM by Keith buyer Down Under has an important decision to make. They can order the car in Frozen Black or opt for the new Frozen Techno Violet. It’s a matte take on the 1990s color ushered in by the M3 E36. BMW is removing the Individual paint after all XM by Kith customer cars are built since no other model will be painted like this.

Regardless of color, the XM by Keith has black 23-inch wheels and multiple dark body accents. There’s the usual Kith branding, plus velour floor mats and illuminated side sills with “1/47” logos. The electrified SUV comes bundled with a Kith duffle bag to carry the charging cables.

BMW doesn’t say how much the AU-spec XM by Keith will cost. However, it’s definitely more expensive than the standard XM Label, available locally for a cool 363,728 Australian dollars. That’s $235,100 at current exchange rates. It makes it a full $50,000 costlier than the XM Label sold in the United States. The XM by Keith available here starts at $199,000, so Australia’s sole car could cost nearly $300,000. Yikes.

Source: BMW Australia