For 2025, the BMW i4 returns with a condensed lineup and some subtle new tweaks. The entry-level eDrive35 has mysteriously vanished from the lineup. For now, anyway. Narrower headlights with a new lighting signature and a reimagined grille design are the most noticeable changes, and even those are hard to notice unless you’re staring. Two new color choices – Cape York Green and Fire Red/Vegas Red – are added to the palette. Some minor improvements inside the car round out the modest changes for the i4’s first “LCI,” or mid-life cycle refresh. Overall the 2025 BMW i4 should feel very familiar; that’s a good thing.

2025 BMW i4 Electric Motor and Performance

The i4 eDrive40 is the current entry point for the model, and it offers 335 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. BMW says it’ll get you from zero to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds. The xDrive all-wheel drive models get you there much quicker – under 5 seconds – thanks to additional horsepower (396) and torque (443).

The top-trim M50 is the performance star; 536 horsepower accelerates the car from zero to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds. The xDrive40 is quick enough to satisfy most, but the M50 is certainly worth the modest $8,000 premium.

2025 BMW i4 Charging and Range

All i4 variants – sans the currently AWOL eDrive35 variant – rely on an 81 kWh battery pack. Fast (DC) charging allows you to add up to 90 miles of range in just 10 minutes, with the i4 charging at speeds of up to 200 kW. When using a Level 2 system (like the BMW Wallbox), you can add up to 30 miles of range in an hour thanks to the ability to charge at up to 11 kW on Level 2 chargers.

Range is a mixed bag. Standard eDrive40 models achieve between 295 and 318 miles of range. That’s a slight gain on last year’s EPA estimates. xDrive models reduce range to between 268 and 287 miles. Opting for the M50 means taking a further ding, and you’ll have to make do with between 227 and 267 miles of range.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 2025 BMW i4 spruces up the cabin a little bit compared to last year’s model, but the changes are minor. Individual Merino leather, previously unavailable, can now be ordered, and you can get it in three different colors: Black, Black/Red, and Mocha. Aside from that, you’ll note a new squared-off steering wheel with two spokes (M50 models get a red stripe and M stitching, too).

The $1,750 Premium Package ($1,650 on M50 cars) adds Harman/Kardon sound, a heated steering wheel, and a head-up display, a decent value. But, we’re more interested in churching the interior up a little bit with stuff like a $350 SensaTec dashboard, $100 Galvanic controls, and $500 ventilated seats. $500 for rear heated seats isn’t a bad ask, either.

Cargo space doesn’t change from older model years, and the i4 still offers a 40/20/40 split-folding rear seat that makes hauling some extra stuff around a little easier. The i4’s 10-cubic-foot hatch area is surprisingly spacious, effectively stowing suitcases, groceries, and 95 percent of anything else you’ll regularly haul.

2025 i4 Technology and Connectivity

Last year, the i4 started shipping with iDrive Operating System 8.5, and that continues into 2025. The same curved display from 2022 remains, comprising a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 14.9-inch central information display. As usual, that means CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, snappy and usable navigation, pretty decent voice commands, and MyBMW app integration.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Forward Collision Mitigation, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assistant, and Rear Cross-Traffic Warning come on the 2025 BMW i4 no matter which model you get. That makes packaging uniform across the lineup, too. So, $500 gets you Active Cruise Control, and the $1,700 Driving Assistance Professional Package adds Traffic Jam Assistant and Lane Change Assistant, among other driver aids. We’d probably choose to drive ourselves and instead opt for the bargain-price $700 Parking Assistance Package, which includes self-park and a 360-degree camera system.

2025 BMW i4 Pricing

A modest price bump accompanies the newest model year of the BMW i4. The eDrive40 kicks things off at $57,900, and adding xDrive means spending $62,300. The M50 starts at $70,700 – remarkably, $6,000 less than a base M3. Porsche’s Taycan costs around $40,000 more to start. Mercedes’ offers an EQE, but it too starts at $76K, offers less power, than the eDrive40, and looks like an egg.

2025 BMW i4 FAQ