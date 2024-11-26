It looks like another partnership between BMW and Kith is brewing. American footwear and clothing designer Ronnie Fieg has taken to Instagram to tease the new collaboration. The fashion house’s owner announces Project III is coming as a follow-up to the M4 Competition x Kith Limited Edition and the i4 M50 by Kith. Does that mean there will be a third car? It could very well happen.

New car or not, the tie-up will revolve around BMW’s iconic Techno Violet color but with a modern Frozen twist. That can only mean that whatever Kith is planning, it has a matte finish to echo the Frozen-named Individual colors. It’s worth noting the M4 Competition x Kith Limited Edition we mentioned earlier also had a matte look. All 150 cars – sold in less than 30 minutes – came in Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Silver, or Frozen Brilliant White.

Since Project I was an M4 with Frozen colors and Project II was an i4 M50 in Vitality Green, we strongly believe Project III will be a different car finished in Frozen Techno Violet. As this is only the first episode of the teaser campaign, Kith is keeping the model’s identity undisclosed. However, common sense tells us to rule out another M4 or i4. We’ll just have to wait and see whether merch is part of the new collaboration as well.

BMW brought back Techno Violet (“299” codename) a few years ago for certain cars, including the 50 Jahre M3. Alternatively, you can also pair it with a second color on a two-tone 7 Series. However, a Frozen version is currently not available on any model. Judging by the teaser, it’s likely only a matter of time before the retro-flavored color will get a matte finish. It’ll be interesting to see whether Kith will have exclusivity or Frozen Techno Violet will become part of the Individual color palette. You can see the full photo spread on Kith.com

Source: ronniefieg / Instagram