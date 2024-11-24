Last week, BMW dropped some big news at a press event in South Carolina: the new M5 Sedan (G90) and, for the first time ever, the M5 Touring (G99) made their U.S. debut. While the Sedan is slowly rolling into dealerships, the Touring won’t start showing up until early 2025. Production for the U.S.-bound wagons kicked off this month, so the wait isn’t too much longer. In the meantime, BMW has launched the M5 Touring configurator on their U.S. website, so you can start speccing the wagon of your dreams.

The buzz around the Touring is real. U.S. customers have wanted an M5 wagon for decades, and it shows—demand has already exceeded BMW’s expectations. Initial dealer allocations were tight (just 1-3 per dealer), and they were snapped up fast. Some dealerships are already reporting waitlists that are dozens of names long. Honestly, it’s no surprise considering how much hype surrounds this kind of car in America. The last BMW wagon we got was the F31 328i Sports Wagon, and let’s face it, that wasn’t exactly thrilling. This time, though, we’re getting the most powerful M5 ever: 717 horsepower, 737 lb-ft of torque, and a 0-60 time of just 3.5 seconds.

Let’s Talk Pricing

The M5 Touring starts at $121,500, but as usual with BMW, the price can climb quickly with options. If you max it out, you’re looking at $141,775. Here’s a breakdown:

Base price : $121,500

: $121,500 Paint : Frozen Deep Grey Matte (a $3,600 Individual color)

: Frozen Deep Grey Matte (a $3,600 Individual color) M Driver’s Package ($2,500)

M Carbon Ceramic Brakes ($8,500)

Executive Package ($1,600)

Driving Assistance Professional Package ($1,700)

M Drive Professional ($900)

Carbon Fiber Interior Trim ($300)

Destination and handling: $1,175

Sure, a fully loaded Touring isn’t cheap, but it’s still a decent deal compared to some competitors. The Audi RS6 Avant, for example, can push $160,000, and if you go for their limited-edition GT, you’re looking at an eye-watering $198,900. The next-gen Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon isn’t out yet, but it’ll likely be more expensive than the M5 Touring too, especially since the previous model started at $122,250.

Performance Highlights

Both the M5 Touring and Sedan share the same powerhouse: a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 hybrid that cranks out 717 horsepower and 737 lb-ft of torque. That’s enough to rocket the Touring from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. This isn’t just a family hauler—it’s a full-blown M car with serious performance credentials. The M5 Touring delivers the best of both worlds: the utility of a wagon and the raw performance of an M car. You get BMW’s new bold styling, a range of Individual paint options like the eye-catching Frozen Deep Grey, and a tech-packed, sporty interior. One key difference between the Touring and the Sedan is that the Touring doesn’t offer a carbon fiber roof. This comes down to structural reinforcements needed for the wagon body, but it’s a small trade-off for the added versatility.

If you’re looking for a fast, practical car that doesn’t scream “SUV,” the M5 Touring might be your best bet. It’s been decades since Americans had access to an M wagon. The E34 and E61 models never made it stateside, so this feels like a long-overdue win for BMW enthusiasts. [Photos: BMW USA]