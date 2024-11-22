Much like its parent company BMW, MINI offers several tiers of customization. If the standard model won’t suffice, there’s the John Cooper Works Trim echoing an M Sport Package. Up next is the full-fat JCW model. But what if you’re willing to spend even more money? This is where the JCW Parts come into play.

It’s been precisely a month since we saw the new John Cooper Works Hardtop and it’s already getting upgrades. MINI kitted out this F66 with JCW Parts to make the hot hatch even hotter. On the aerodynamic side, there are front, side, and rear winglets that muscle up the small performance car. Elsewhere, the center-exit single exhaust tip gets the carbon fiber treatment.

Some of those red body accents will also cost you extra, as will the fuel filler cap in carbon fiber. MINI is selling its gasoline-fueled feisty hatch with a set of nifty rally-like wheels (964 Style) finished in Frozen Midnight Grey. Overkill? Maybe, but you don’t have to get all the parts. Mirroring BMW, MINI sells these components individually so you’re not stuck with the whole package.

You could just order the red tow strap and/or those floor mats. Door pins are also available to spruce up the cabin. For a more significant upgrade, there’s a coilover suspension that lowers the ride height by as much as 35 millimeters (1.37 inches).

Having this kind of variety is great but what enthusiasts really want is for MINI to give the JCW the manual gearbox it deserves. Sadly, the F66 does not have a third pedal. Instead, it’s strictly sold with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Seeing the glass half full, at least we’re getting a final generation of gasoline-fueled John Cooper Works. The Oxford-based company intends to go fully electric around 2030.

Photos: Sebastian Haberkorn